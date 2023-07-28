Central Florida Vocal Arts Opens Season Eleven With A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

Central Florida Vocal Arts launches its eleventh season with Sondheim's romantic comedy, A Little Night Music, sponsored by Advisist.

Recently named company Artistic Director, stage director Eric Pinder will lead a cast of the finest local performers in this piece that asks, what happens to love when it is tarnished by time and man's foolishness? He shares his excitement, "This is one of my all-time favorite musicals. It has not been produced in Central Florida in over a decade and even then, not with a full orchestra. This will be a performance not to be missed!" Pinder will be joined by music director and Grammy award winner Dr. Jeffrey Redding, and choreographer Rebekah Lane, both making their company debut.

As Pinder notes above, Sondheim's score will be embodied in its fullness by Space Coast Symphony Orchestra, under the baton of conductor Aaron Collins. This production will mark the sixth collaboration between Central Florida Vocal Arts and Space Coast

Symphony, and the fourth collaboration between Pinder and Collins. Following Central Florida area shows, the production will be performed in Melbourne and Vero Beach for SCSO's audiences.

This season's offerings are presented under the banner "Where The Voice Takes Center Stage." According to company Executive

Director Theresa Smith-Levin, this tagline is meant to shine a spotlight on what the company does best - offer compelling vocal performances that inspire audiences. "As a mid-size nomadic company, elaborate sets that have to be hastily built in our rented performance venues and then just as quickly discarded, are not the best use of our resources. For that reason, our production design is often minimalistic, relying on our actors' stirring' performances to connect with audiences. Rather than ignoring this reality, we are embracing it and shining a spotlight on the voice, a central tenet of CFVA since our founding ten years ago."

In light of that commitment, A Little Night Music's cast will feature the finest performers for which CFVA has become known, including beloved actors from recent productions of The Secret Garden and The Sound of Music, alongside performers making their company debut. And like The Secret Garden and The Sound of Music, this production is expected to sell out.

With a story that strikes a chord with lovers of all ages and a score that is simultaneously stunning and heartbreaking, A Little Night Music will certainly be the perfect opening of a season where the voice will take center stage!