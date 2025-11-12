Central Florida Dreamplex Receives $25,000 Grant From Big Nova Foundation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Central Florida Dreamplex has announced it has received a $25,000 grant from the Big Nova Foundation to support its adaptive sports programming for individuals with physical disabilities. The funding will provide specialized sports equipment, training, and expanded opportunities for youth, adults, and veterans across Central Florida.

The grant will directly support customized wheelchairs and other adaptive equipment used in the organization’s core adaptive sports programs, including track and field, power soccer, wheelchair basketball, and sled hockey. By expanding access for underserved communities, Central Florida Dreamplex aims to support physical fitness, confidence, and community participation for its athletes.

“Thanks to the Big Nova Foundation, we can remove barriers that often prevent individuals with disabilities from participating in sports,” said Cameron Gomes, Chief Executive Officer at Central Florida Dreamplex. “Adaptive sports empower our athletes, build confidence, and create a more inclusive community where everyone can thrive.”

The funded programs also aim to reduce stigma and increase social connection by centering the athletic abilities of disabled participants. The grant will support broader engagement among families and community members, strengthening inclusion and quality of life throughout the region.

More information about Central Florida Dreamplex and its adaptive sports programs is available at cfldreamplex.com.