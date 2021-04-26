Celebrity Chef Alton Brown and More Announced At The King Center

Three new shows have been announced at the King Center.

Get full details here:



TOMMY EMMANUEL

Friday, June 11, 2021 8 p.m.

Tickets on sale April 30 at 10 a.m.

Tickets start at $51(inclusive of fees)

Anytime you talk to any of Tommy Emmanuel's fans, whether musicians or civilians, invariably they will speak of not one but two qualities that define his greatness. The first, predictably, is his extraordinary guitar playing. Considered by those in the know to be among this planet's greatest guitarists, his playing is simply miraculous, as it would take three musicians, or more, to do what Tommy does solo. Who else, for example, when playing "Day Tripper," can lay down the

rhythm part, dig into the riff and sing the melody all at once on just one acoustic guitar? Which brings us to the other aspect of his music always mentioned, and without which the first might not be as powerful or as infectiously appealing: the joy. Yes, joy. Because it's one thing to play these multi-dimensional arrangements flawlessly on an acoustic guitar. But to do it with that smile of the ages, that evidence of authentic, unbridled delight, is an irresistible invitation to feel

his music as deeply as he does. "The joy, he says, "is there always because I'm chasing it through music. Seeing the surprise in peoples' eyes is worth living and working for... I can't help but play to the people with all my heart, which is overflowing with joy of being in that moment that I've worked all my life for. And here it is!" Although his expression is instrumental, he comes to the guitar much more like a vocalist, positively singing melodies through the strings. He inhabits the tunes he performs, delivering every nuance and turn of phrase. His own songs are also illuminated always with lyrical melodies that go right to the heart, such as his beautiful ode to his daughter, "Angelina," or his great "story without words," "Lewis & Clark." That they resonate so deeply without words makes sense, as words only go so far. But music, coming from a genuine and joyful source, can go so much farther. Now with The Best of Tommysongs, he brings us a complete collection of his own songs, all rich with ripe melodicism and rendered with joy in real-time. "When I was a kid, I wanted to be in show business. Now, I just want to be in the happiness business. I make music, and you get happy. That's a good job." --Tommy Emmanuel

ADAM HAWLEY

with Special Guests, Ron Reinhardt, Tim George and Dave Reinhardt

Saturday, July 10th, 2021 - 8 p.m.

King Center Studio Theatre

Tickets on Sale May 7th, 2021

Tickets start at $65 (inclusive of fees)

Presented By Regalitos Foundation Of Florida

Produced by Brevard Music Group

**THIS CONCERT USED SOCIALLY DISTANCED SEATING AND FOLLOWS THE KING CENTER'S VENUESHEILD PROTOCOLS.

Seven #1 hits. 50+ dates per year. Adam's first two albums stormed up the charts in unprecedented fashion setting the stage for his third release, "Escape." The album features guest appearances by Najee, Rick Braun, Michael Lington, Marcus Anderson, Jeff Ryan and Kat Hawley.

Adam signed with Kalimba Music (founded by Maurice White of Earth, Wind, & Fire) in August 2015. His first offering on the Kalimba label features Brian Culbertson, Gerald Albright, Euge Groove, Eric Darius and Michael Lington. And in 2016, Adam was named both Smooth Jazz News and JazzTrax Debut Artist of the Year.

Adam Hawley is considered one of the best new Smooth Jazz artists in the industry. He has performed with a who's who list of artists from a wide variety of genres. Credits include Dave Koz, Jennifer Lopez, Brian Culbertson, Natalie Cole, Brian McKnight, and American Idol to name just a few.

This concert will follow all King Center VenueShield Covid-19 guidelines including social distancing, hand sanitizing and mask wearing. Tickets may also be purchased at BrevardMusivGroup.com or by calling BMG at 321-783-9004.

ATLON BROWN

BEYOND THE EATS TOUR

Thursday, February 10th, 2022 7:30 P.M.

Tickets on sale at Kingcenter.com April 30th at 10 a.m.

Tickets start at $45.50 (inclusive of fees)

Brown says fans can expect "more cooking, more comedy, more music and more potentially dangerous science stuff." Critics and fans have raved about the interactive components of Brown's shows. He warns "Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers... think twice."

Brown has a knack for mixing together science, music and food into two hours of pure entertainment. "Plus, you'll see things I've never been allowed to do on TV."

Alton Brown has been on the Food Network for over 20 years and is best known as the creator, writer and host of Good Eats, Good Eats: Reloaded, and Good Eats: The Return. He also hosted Cutthroat Kitchen and served as the culinary commentator on Iron Chef America. There are two James Beard awards with Brown's name on them in a drawer in his office, and somewhere in the world there's a coveted Peabody awarded for Good Eats that was stolen out of his car back in 2013. In his spare time, he's working on his ninth book on food and cooking.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting kingcenter.com or by calling the King Center Ticket Office at 321.242.2219. Ticket office hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Noon - 6pm.