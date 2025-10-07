Cast Set For ADA & THE ENGINE at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In November, Significant Productions will present Ada and the Engine - Written by Lauren Gunderson - as the second production of Season 10 at The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol (806 San Marino Drive, The Villages, Florida).

Set in the Victorian era among the houses of intellectual elites, we find Ada, a young female mathematician whose invention of binary code shapes our modern world today. Ada and the Engine, written by America's most produced living playwright, Lauren Gunderson, composes the story of Ada Byron Lovelace, poet Lord Byron's daughter. This lyrical play details the life of Ada as she struggles between the traditional demands of her mother and the pull of her mathematical ambition. Ada sees the creative potential in "The Engine" created by her mentor, the scholar Charles Babbage. As pressures mount and feelings grow, these two form a partnership that will change the course of the future. Jane Austen meets Steve Jobs in this poignant pre-tech romance heralding the computer age. In celebration of our 10th season, come along with us as we recalculate this music-laced story of love and friendship, the patrons' pick: Ada & The Engine.

MINA YANG REY (Ada Lovelace) is thrilled to make her debut performance as Ada at The Studio Theatre. Mina is a recent Graduate from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA). She comes to the world of theatre-fittingly for this role-after having worked as a computer scientist, with a focus on algorithmic mathematics. Mina is based in New York City where she can be spotted in her free time scouting for the best baked goods in the city or out walking her miniature Australian Shepherd Pomodoro. IG: @minayangrey

CASEY MURPHY (Charles Babbage) is thrilled to be making his first appearance at The Studio Theatre. Currently based in Sarasota, Casey has also worked regionally and in New York, where he spent 15 years. In Florida, his credits include Asolo Repertory Theatre, Urbanite Theatre, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, and Florida Studio Theatre. Other theatres include Prague Shakespeare Company, Magic Theatre, Utah Shakespeare Festival, Colorado New Play Festival, Marin Shakespeare Company, Ensemble Studio Theatre, Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, Bigfork Summer Playhouse, Cohoes Music Hall, and the Michigan Shakespeare Festival. Casey is a proud graduate of the University of Michigan. CaseyMMurphy.com; IG: @case.murphy

The complete cast includes: Cynthia Beckert* (Lady Anabella Byron), Matt Keeley (Lord Lovelace), Lauren Muller (Mary Sommerville), Shaq Hester (Byron), Danielle Bouloy (Swing - Lady Lovelace/Mary Sommerville), Dominique Marshall (U/S - Ada), Jason Blackwater (U/S - Babbage).

The Theatre Management and Creative Teams are composed of Producer, Jason Goedken; Artistic Director, Angel Creeks; Director of Operations, Jon Cronin; Director of People, Projects, and Culture, Leslie Becker; Director, Rebekah Lane; Intimacy/ Fight Director, D Granke; Company Manager & Music Supervisor, Ryan Loeckel; Literary and Casting Associate, Jordan Gregson; Senior Manager Technical Operations, Clayton Becker; Assistant Technical Director, Alison Madison; Resident Scenic/Props/Set Designer, Joshua E. Gallagher; Costume Shop Supervisor/Costume Designer, Cory Garrett; Lighting Supervisor, Mario Gonzalez; Sound Supervisor, Roel Cavazos; Lighting/Projections Designer, CJ Barnwell; Lighting Technician, Dio Raquel Jr; Sound Designer, Kevin Becker; Resident Production Manager, Stephanie Elliott; Resident Production Stage Manager/Swing Stage Manager, Madison Youngblood; Resident Stage Manager, Nicolas Raffenaud; Resident Stage Manager/Deck Stage Manager, Zach Mlekush; Assistant Manager of Patron Services/The Studio House Manager, Savannah Rose Parker; Carpenter, Verna McIntyre; Carpenter, Antonio Campagna; Director of Development, Yasmeen Stogden; Marketing Director, Monica Berdecio; Social Media & Marketing Coordinator, Natalie Bollinger; Marketing Account Manager, Erika Kathryn; Graphic Designer, Krissi Kugler; Manager of Patron Services/The Sharon House Manager, Alec Speers; Assistant Manager of Patron Services, Tina Carroll and Lonnie Goertz.