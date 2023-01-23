Cast Announced For Victory Productions' ROCK OF AGES

Victory Productions has announced the full cast of their star-studded 'Rock of Ages' opening at the Garden Theatre on January 27th. A slew of Broadway veterans and several local professionals are joining the fantastic talents of Bo Bice, Omar Cardona, and Justin Sargent.

"ROCK OF AGES, somehow, lives as the true embodiment of all that rock n roll stands for. I have watched this show create families, heal wounds, and make dreams come true. I couldn't be more excited to come home and share this thing that I love so deeply," said Justin Sargent, Headliner and Director of Rock of Ages.

Helen Hayes and Gregory Award-winning actress Diana Huey brings her talents to the Rock of Ages cast. She is best known for the First National tour of DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID, where she made international headlines as the first Asian American in the title role.

Also joining the company are Broadway power couple Christine Dwyer and Matt DeAngelis. Christine starred as Elphaba in Broadway's WICKED. She wowed audiences across the country in the National Tours of WAITRESS as Jenna, FINDING NEVERLAND as Sylvia, and Maureen in RENT. She also appeared alongside John Legend, Sara Bareilles, and Alice Cooper in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR live on NBC. Matt starred in both the Broadway company and the National Tour of WAITRESS as Earl, and in HAIR as Woof. DeAngelis also appeared in the National Tours of Green Day's AMERICAN IDIOT, ONCE, and the West End production of HAIR.

Tony LePage, an accomplished performer who recently starred in the Broadway and AppleTV production of Come from Away and Broadway's Rock of Ages, will add another amazing voice to this talented cast.

And Militia Vox, a praised rock vocalist and frontwoman of all-girl heavy metal sensation Judas Priestess, will round out the principal cast. Militia has performed alongside Cyndi Lauper, Twisted Sister, Nancy Sinatra, and many more. And her recent single, "PUSH COMES TO SHOVE" by Bad Penny, which features her dueting with the legendary Rob Halford, rose to #23 on the iTunes Rock Charts.

Completing the cast is an incredible collection of triple threats including Jonté Jaurel Culpepper, Javian Depalma, Brian Minyard, Kirsty Rimmer, Drew Ray, Adriana Michelle Scheer, Regan White, and Tim D. Zimmerman. Fifteen members of the cast and crew are local to Central Florida, spotlighting the wealth of local talent in the area.

Victory Productions' goal in bringing diverse and world-class performances to Central Florida is also to grow the local theatre community to its fullest potential. The Rock of Ages team reflects an incredible amount of successful collaboration between producers, designers, musicians, skilled labor, crew, actors, dancers, and creatives.

"The reality is that to ascend in this industry, you need allies and help from others. No one gets there alone. When I started my career as a performer, the greatest growth I experienced came from working with experienced professionals and music industry icons." said Fernando Varela, CEO of Victory Productions. "In 2012, David Foster gave me the opportunity to tour Asia with him alongside Babyface, Chaka Kahn, Peter Cetera, and several other incredible talents. I learned so much about professionalism by observing them, watching how they prepared, and witnessing how they delivered a world-class performance every time. They were incredible talents, treated everyone with respect, and were incredibly approachable. Babyface would come out of his dressing room every night to watch me sing Nessun Dorma from the side of the stage and give me a high five as I walked off stage. Those little interactions pushed me to raise the bar and to raise my game higher than I thought possible. These experiences inspire me to create productions where our incredible local performers can collaborate, learn from and perform alongside internationally renowned professionals."

To purchase tickets and view showtimes, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220331®id=78&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gardentheatre.org%2Fplay%2Frock-of-ages%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

For additional information on the shows and upcoming performances visit https://victoryproductions.org/