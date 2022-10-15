CFCArts Reveals New Program, New Logo, and Plans for a Physical Campus

Central Florida Community Arts used the 12th Annual Breakfast at the Alfond Inn to reveal their new logo, announce a member ambassador program, and cast a vision for the future, including plans for a physical campus.

Newly appointed CEO, Terrance Hunter, presided over the fundraising event that included performances, speeches and testimonials.

"We are a radically inclusive organization. Anyone, of any ability, of any background can find a place at CFCArts," said Hunter. Hunter shared plans to secure a physical home for the organization that will accommodate rehearsals, classes, office space and more. He also outlined an education-forward agenda that expands CFCArts' School of Arts & Health programs along with a continued commitment to respond to the needs of the community.

The reveal of the CFCArts new logo was met with enthusiasm. "With the new logo, we've moved the emphasis from where we serve to an image that celebrates the energy of who we serve and why," said Justin Muchoney, vice president, creative and production. The rebranding, created by Sarah Collins and Jeff Matz of Lure Design, featured turning the CFCArts brand colors into whimsical characters that come together to represent a member of each major program: Community Choir, Symphony Orchestra, School of Arts & Health, Children & Youth Arts, and Big Band. In addition to the main organization logo that brings together the characters into one unified image, the characters can easily separate to be used for each groups' communication.

Another highlight of the event was the announcement of a new member ambassador program.The creation of an annual cohort of 13 active members chosen to serve as representatives of their programs at live events, through social media 'takeovers' and interview opportunities. Each ambassador will serve for a term of one year and participate in media training, receive professional headshots and gain valuable networking and community engagement experience. During the ambassador term program fees will be waived. Adult program members nominated and voted for ambassadors, while youth program ambassadors were selected by the program director.

"The member ambassador program will lift up our members in a new way, elevating them as representatives of their program and of the organization as a whole," said Vicki Landon, vice president, development and community affairs, who oversees the program. "We are over the moon to be able to recognize and applaud these individuals for their commitment to the CFCArts mission."

The annual fundraiser's goal this year was to raise $75,000 to ensure affordable arts experiences for individuals without regard for their ability to pay. To donate to Central Florida Community Arts visit CFCArts.com/Donate.

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA COMMUNITY ARTS

Central Florida Community Arts (CFCArts) is a nonprofit organization that exists to build and serve community through the arts. Besides producing seasonal concerts, the heartbeat of CFCArts is to give back to the community by providing affordable arts experiences for all ages and abilities. Visit CFCArts.com for more information.