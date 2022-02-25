CFCARts Presents RAGTIME Juneteenth Weekend

Central Florida Community Arts announced today they will present Ragtime on Juneteenth Weekend, Saturday, June 18 - Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Dr. Phillips Center. Prior to opening night, several free educational programs sponsored by Florida Theatrical Association (FTA) will be offered to the public.

"Florida Theatrical Association is honored to partner with CFCArts on their various initiatives and programs surrounding their production of Ragtime," said Larry Watchorn, executive director FTA. "This type of outreach is imperative in sparking conversations within our community about the importance of diversity and inclusion, and the roles that racism and segregation have played in our country's past and present."

Originally scheduled for September 2021, the production was postponed due to concerns about the appropriateness of the content for the then venue, a local church. The new production will take place in the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater at Dr. Phillips Center with multiple performances.

Terrance Hunter, vice president of education and operations at CFCArts, said, "As we remount the production, we wanted to be intentional about the significance of the show. By pairing the performance with this important date and surrounding the production with opportunities for conversation, we are both deepening and extending the audience experience."

Ragtime, based on E.L. Doctorow's epic novel of the same name, includes themes of racism, women's suffrage, and immigration. June 19, 2022, marks the second anniversary of Juneteenth being established as a national holiday that celebrates the enforcement of the emancipation proclamation and the end of slavery in the United States. Roberta Emerson, artistic producing consultant CFCArts, and Joe Walsh, artistic director Garden Theatre, will co-direct.

Ragtime is a compelling and epic musical capturing the American experience at the turn of the 20th century. The story centers on three diverse families as they pursue the American dream in the volatile "melting pot" of New York. With a soaring musical score, Ragtime confronts the contradictions of the American experience: wealth and poverty, freedom and prejudice, hope and despair.

Ragtime contains adult themes, including simulated violence that may not be suitable for all audiences. Viewer's discretion is advised. All proceeds from this production will benefit CFCArts education programs.

Dates & Times: Friday, June 18, 2022, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 19, 2022, 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Venue: Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets: Starting at $25

Tickets may be purchased online at drphillipscenter.org or by calling 407.358.6603 or by visiting the box office Monday - Friday between 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at 445 South Magnolia Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801