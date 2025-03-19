Broadway and Drag Stars Dazzle at the Renaissance Theatre Company in Orlando 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for a month of electrifying performances as Renaissance Theatre Company welcomes an all-star lineup of Broadway sensations and RuPaul's Drag Race fan favorites to its stage.

Over the next month, audiences can experience a fusion of theatrical excellence and drag artistry at Renaissance Theatre Company (the Ren, for short).

This exclusive series will feature the following celebrated performers:

Jewels Sparkles (3/19), on the current season of RuPaul's Drag Race

Trinity the Tuck (3/22), Winner of Season 4 of RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars

Roxxy Andrews (3/26), from Season 5 of RuPaul's Drag Race, and Season 2 of All-Stars

Kennedy Davenport (4/12), from Season 7 of RuPaul's Drag Race, and Season 3 of All-Stars

Sam Star (4/25), on the current season of RuPaul's Drag Race

Famous to Musical Theatre fans, Natalie Weiss will join Musical Mondays on April 7th; the celebrated singer rose to popularity in her Youtube series ‘Breaking Down the Riffs.'

All of these performers (and more yet to be announced) will be sprinkled throughout the Ren's programming as guests in our weekly shows: Musical Mondays, Off the Record Wednesdays (OTR), and our newest, weekend country show, Boots, which features a live band, a large team of dancers, line dancing, specialty acts, and more. These guests come on the heels of successful appearances by Broadway star Laura Bell Bundy and Drag star Arrietty.

These announcements come at a busy time for the Ren, as the company just recently launched a reality-style Video series on Youtube entitled “The Gig,” hosted by local star Myki Meeks and directed by Ben Siegel and Donald Rupe. The drag competition features 8 local competitors in weekly challenges, with episodes premiering on Youtube each week. The Ren is also in the thick of performances for Laughs in Spanish, a new work by Alexis Scheer set in Miami during Art Basel. Next up, the return of Gorgeous, a campy musical about a beauty contest set in St. Crowd, Florida (almost certainly not a reference to a local city).

“The Ren will always showcase our incredible local performers, but we are also excited to bring more nationally-recognized talent to Orlando,” said Donald Rupe, co-founder of the Ren. “We are combining genres of entertainment at Renaissance Theatre Company, showcasing live music, dance, theatre, and specialty acts in a variety of formats, often through original immersive experiences. We are also grateful to Pineapple Healthcare for their support of ‘The Gig,' and to CREWHealth for their additional support in helping bring a lot of this talent here.”

Renaissance Theatre Company, known for its immersive and boundary-breaking productions, is the perfect backdrop for this vibrant showcase. Whether you're a theater aficionado, a die-hard drag fan, or simply looking for an unforgettable night out, the Ren is setting a new standard in Orlando's cultural scene. The Ren was founded in 2021 by Donald Rupe and building owner Chris Kampmeier, and is committed to fair pay for artists, environmental sustainability, and diversity. In line with The Ren's goal of keeping entertainment accessible for everyone, general admission tickets start at $10-$15. For some events, those looking to elevate the experience, VIP packages are available, featuring specialty cocktails and private booths for you and your crew.

Renaissance Theatre Company is located at 415 East Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32803. For more information, visit www.rentheatre.com.

