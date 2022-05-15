BECOMING GRANDMA KAT Returns to Orlando Fringe 2022

Keith Banks Jr. announces the return of Becoming Grandma Kat as part of The Orlando Fringe's International Theater at The Renaissance Theatre (Teal Venue). Live, in-person performances will be May 21st- May 22nd & May 27th-May 28th. By following the story of a rising social media influencer whom was involved in pyramid scheme. As a result, he is placed in the Witness Protection Program (WITSEC) after witnessing a crime, this hilarious spoof will have audiences falling in love with Grandma Kat again and again.

As a result, he made a hard life decision by entering the Witness Protection Program (WITSEC). Unfortunately, the federal agents had developed a hairball scheme to reveal their victim's identity. Therefore, the TikTok star dresses up as an elderly deaf woman named "Grandma Kat" running a small diner at an undisclosed location. Trapped in his new persona, he faces several scenarios that test his ability to keep his true identity hidden.

Won't you consider entering Grandma Kat's Diner at the Orlando Fringe?

Note: This show will not be ASL Interpreted, but the performer is using ASL throughout the entirety of the performance.

Known for his individual blend of creativity and emotive performance, Banks makes his Orlando Fringe debut. After a series of critically acclaimed performances of Becoming Grandma Kat at KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival (2018 & 2019), Florida School for the Deaf and the Blind (FSDB), National Institute for the Deaf (NTID), and at MuCCC's College Theatre Festival, he is excited to perform again at his hometown, Orlando Florida.

"My goal is to advance and/or spotlight deaf entertainment here in Central Florida and throughout regions within the state to help recognize and implement The Florida Deaf Theatre Project as an official Florida Deaf Theatre Co. into our deaf community here in Florida", shares Banks. Banks studied at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) and holds a degree in International Hospitality & Service Management. Between studying to obtain a master's in Organizational Leadership from Southern New Hampshire University and working full-time salaried leadership role at Disney World, Banks still manages to find time to perform and bring this adored character to life.

Since 1992, the Orlando Fringe has upheld their commitment to producing shows that celebrate artistry in all its forms. Orlando Fringe International Theatre Festival -Mini festival located at Orlando's Loch Haven Park. is a 14-day immersive cultural experience festival that was created to open eyes to the world of Fringe in a small, intimate kind-of-way. Acts have been hand-picked and each show is guaranteed to delight.

Visit https://bit.ly/3rb0ln6 for a complete performance listing and additional production information.

This 60-minute (no intermission) production of Becoming Grandma Kat is best enjoyed by ages 13 and up and will be performed live on May 21st-May 22nd 2022, & May 27th-May 2022, at The Renaissance Theater (Teal Venue). 415 E Princeton Street Orlando, FL as part of Orlando Intl. Fringe Festival. Tickets are $12 for in-person performances and will be available on-demand at a DigiFringe in June 3 - 17 2022. Note: This show will not be ASL Interpreted, but Keith is using ASL throughout the entirety of the performance.

For more information about the Orlando Fringe, please visit www.orlandofringe.org/may2022/.