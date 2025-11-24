Allan Harris Will Bring A POETRY OF JAZZ To The Amaturo Theater

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Jazz vocalist Allan Harris will return to the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on December 3, 2025, where he will perform music from his newest album A Poetry of Jazz alongside a selection of seasonal favorites. Presented by the Gold Coast Jazz Society, the 7:45 p.m. performance will Mark Harris’s latest appearance in South Florida’s jazz series.

Harris’s program will draw from The Poetry of Jazz: Live at Blue LLama, which sets writings by Shakespeare, Langston Hughes, Maya Angelou, Robert Frost, and other poets to newly arranged jazz settings. The recording has earned international critical praise, including recognition from The London Times and The Ann Arbor Observer, and has added a Grammy nomination to Harris’s career achievements.

The performance will also include holiday selections and nods to Nat King Cole, reflecting Harris’s long-standing connection to classic American vocal traditions. The Brooklyn-born singer, a three-time New York Nightlife Award winner, has appeared on stages worldwide and has collaborated with artists including Tony Bennett, Wynton Marsalis, and Diana Krall.

Known for his narrative style and intimate approach to performance, Harris often emphasizes the importance of audience connection, making the Amaturo Theater a fitting venue for his return to the region.

Single tickets for the December 3 concert are $65 plus fees, with discounts available for students, teachers, and groups of ten or more. Tickets can be purchased at goldcoastjazz.org, by phone through Ticketmaster at 954-462-0222, or through the Broward Center box office.