Actor's Rep to Debut 2021 Showcase Online on June 26

Actor's Rep will debut this year's showcase production online, featuring up and coming and seasoned actors in a series of dramatic and comic performances on June 26.

"A dozen actors have worked weeks and months on socially and emotionally-charged scenes and monologues here at Actor's Workshop & Repertory Company (Actor's Rep)," explains the show's director, Bob Carter, founder and artistic director of the non-profit group since 1980. Its theatre/school complex on Dixie Highway in downtown West Palm Beach is considered the most socially relevant theatre in Palm Beach County.

Carter says, "These committed actors have researched, studied, and rehearsed every aspect of their characters and their worlds, and they regularly study their craft with professional teachers."

From the comfort of their own homes, theatre lovers can view the Zoom-based production at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 26. Tickets are $10 and are available online from Broadway on Demand at https://bit.ly/3fNCWBq Purchasers will be sent a link to access the production.

The production lineup:

CAROLE BLANE and KEN KALCZUK 4000 Miles, by Amy Herzog,

In a grandmother and grandson relationship.

THOMAS EDWARD Walking Next to Michael Brown, by Eric Micha Holmes, stories of one who passes as white but isn't.

TANEE FORBES House Arrest, by Anna Deavere Smith. Through the eyes of Anita Hill, talk of honesty, courage, and home.

SUSAN GIGANTI Yoga Fart, by Gabriel Davis. Amy takes yoga classes for 24 hours to regulate her emotions the day before her sister's wedding.

TIMOTHY GORDON Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, by Bridget O'Connor & Peter Straughan. It is based on the novel by John le Carré, a tale of espionage during the height of the Cold War.

TIMOTHY GORDON The Lower Depths, by Maxim Gorky, a pilgrim takes lodging at a pre-revolutionary Russian boarding house inhabited by drunken bums, thieves, laborers, and misfits.

KEN KALCZUK 4000 Miles, by Amy Herzog, a coming-of-age tale of solace and family reunion.

DIANA LOY and CAROLE BLANE DMV Tyrant, by Christopher Durang. A typical visit to the familiar Department of Motor Vehicles.

JESAYRA OCASIO and ADRIENNE WATERS WIT, by Margaret Edson.

English Literature professor Dr. Vivian Bearing faces her final moments after a long and arduous fight against advanced ovarian cancer.

BROTHER SIMPSON Across the Great Divide, an original piece by Brother Simpson. Sharing a journey of experience, strength, and hope.

DAVID A. TUMARKIN On Tidy Endings, by Harvey Fierstein. After a man dies from AIDS, his ex-wife and gay partner meet to tie up loose ends.

TERESA VIGNAU A Plane to Somewhere, by Marcia Weston.

An older woman shares bittersweet memories with her quilting party.