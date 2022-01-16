WHY DO FOOLS FALL IN LOVE Opens TADA Theatre's 2022 Season

From the creators of Life Could Be A Dream and The Marvelous Wonderettes comes the musical Why Do Fools Fall in Love, which will open The TADA Theatre's 2022 "Something For Everyone" season, beginning February 10th.

Its "Bridesmaids" set in the 60s! Written and created by Roger Bean, Why Do Fools Fall in Love centers around Millie at her impromptu bachelorette party thrown by her best friends. Featuring smash pop-hits from the 1960s such as "My Boy Lollipop," "I Will Follow Him," "You Don't Have to Say You Love Me," "Hey There Lonely Boy," this uplifting show reaffirms that during life's struggles, true friendship will unveil its everlasting strength and often with a real rockin' beat!

The cast features stage veterans Catherine Bobst, Kylie Ensrud, Cris Rook and Erin Mundus. Robert D. Rook is the show's director with Cris Rook overseeing the musical direction and choreography with stage management by Elysia Ann Arntzen, scenic design by Jenna Williamson, technical coordinator and painting by Jon Kruse, stage carpentry by Kevin Welch, costume coordination by Karen Statham, lighting design by Robert D. Rook, sound operation by John Batenhorst and livestream coordination by Gavin Kelley Rasmussen. Why Do Fools Fall in Love is produced by TADA Productions, Inc. and sponsored by Schaefer's, Nebraska Lottery, and Union Bank and Trust. The production is presented with permission from Stage Rights.

Why Do Fools Fall in Love is on stage at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street, in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket District, February 10-27, with curtain times at 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday and 2:00 pm on Sunday. All tickets can be reserved online by clicking here.

The TADA Theatre is currently operating by the safety guidelines put in place on Broadway to protect its patrons and performers. All patrons must provide proof of vaccination for entry into the theatre (photos on phones of cards are fine) and are required to wear a mask during the mainstage production. *Vaccination exemptions will be considered only if unvaccinated patrons can present a printed proof of a negative COVID test result that has been performed in the 72 hours prior to the respective performance. Exempted patrons will still be required to wear a mask while in the theatre.

The TADA Theatre has also installed an air purification system allowing the air at the theatre to be cleaned by the same machine used by hospitals and scientific laboratories, helping to create a healthier environment during the show.