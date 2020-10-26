VIDEO: Watch the World Wide Trailer Premiere of Capitol City Theater's SPRING AWAKENING

The musical runs now through November 7th.

Capitol City Theater in Lincoln, Nebraska recently opened a live-streamed production of Spring Awakening, now running through November 7th. Under the Artistic and Music Direction of Jamie Webb, with a livestream directed and produced by Michael Lecher, this talented cast of Lincoln locals rocks their way through this landmark musical of morality, sexuality, and rock and roll. Check out the video below for a first look at the production!

The cast, led by James L Booker III, a recording artist, offers dynamic vocals as Melchior and Lauren Laass as Wendla takes on the role with a wide eyed enthusiasm and naivety of a young woman coming of age. Cullen Wiley as Moritz pushes the story's narrative forward with a genuinely fresh take on a show favorite, while the powerful vocals of the ensemble support the overall performance.

Spring Awakening runs now through November 7th with live-stream performances beginning at 7:30pm Central. The live-stream utilizes 6 different fixed camera positions to not only capture the whole stage, but ensure a dynamic feel for the audience. Tickets are available at www.CapitolCity.Live/tickets.

The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, told by Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater through what Entertainment Weekly called, "the most gorgeous Broadway score this decade," Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable.

