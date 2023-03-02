Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Trinity: Classically Irish Celebrates St. Patrick's Day at the Lied Center

Featuring performers from Riverdance, Celtic Woman, Celtic Thunder, and more perform beloved Irish classics.

Mar. 02, 2023  

Spend St. Patrick's Day experiencing beloved Irish music! Straight from its brand-new hit PBS special, Trinity: Classically Irish is the next big thing in Irish music from the creator and producer of the Irish Tenors. Three accomplished young singers with performance experience including Celtic Thunder, Riverdance, Celtic Woman, and stages around the world, perform fresh arrangements of beloved music. Songs include "Red Is the Rose," "Danny Boy," "The Parting Glass," "The Rocky Road to Dublin," and more.

Emmett O'Hanlon was born in New York to Irish parents, and after graduation from The Juilliard School with a Master of Music degree, set out on an amazing career as a classicallytrained baritone, opera performer and actor whose work as Principal Vocalist with Celtic Thunder took him to hundreds of cities in the U.S., Canada and Australia. Emmett is currently a member of the Deutsche Oper am Rhein in Düsseldorf.

Conor Murphy has Irish opera in his blood - his great-grandmother, Mimi Devitt, was a famous Irish opera soprano before WWII who earned the nickname "Mimi" for her wellreceived Dublin performances in La Boheme. Conor's family immigrated to Canada from Ireland in the early 1970s, and he was raised in a large Irish family, growing up in Ontario. Since earning a Bachelor in Music and Opera performance at the University of Toronto in 2016, he's performed in opera, musical theater and solo performances across Canada, the U.S. and Europe.

Ronan Scolard is a multi-talented tenor and musician from Dublin. He studied Music at University College Dublin, obtained a post-graduate from Trinity College Dublin, and holds a Masters in Composition from the Dublin Institute of Technology. As a bonus to his warm tenor voice, Ronan is also Trinity's Musical Director. His extensive experience, including choral and orchestra composition and working for world-renowned Irish productions, such as Riverdance and Celtic Woman, has made Ronan one of the most sought-after arrangers and music producers in Ireland.

Mairéad Carlin is a Grammy nominated singer and actress from Northern Ireland. Most notably, Mairéad appeared as leading lady in the world music group Celtic Woman. She recorded five albums with Celtic Woman (via Universal Music Group) and recorded 3 TV specials for the PBS and Sky Arts broadcasters. During her time with the group, they won Billboard World Artist of the year six times and, in 2016, were nominated for a Grammy for their studio album Destiny. As a soloist, Mairéad has performed with some of the leading orchestras throughout the world in some of the world's most iconic venues. She has performed on The Today Show (USA), Good Morning America, Good Morning Sydney and The Today Show (AUS).

Trinity is produced by Daniel Hart and Joe Campbell. Hart created the concept that became The Irish Tenors, and along with Irish TV veteran Bill Hughes produced the group's first three PBS specials. Trinity will be Hart's 13th concert project for PBS. Joe Campbell recently left his position as PBS' Sr. VP for Fundraising Programs. His more-than-a-decade career at PBS saw him working as commissioning director for many of the Irish acts that followed The Irish Tenors onto the network - among which were such hits as Riverdance, Celtic Woman and Celtic Thunder. The selection of songs for Trinity's debut PBS special reflects the breadth of the Irish music experience, and the unique vocal talents of Trinity.

March 17, 2023 at 7:30pm

Tickets available at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office




