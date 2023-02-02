Top Illusionist REZA Brings World-Class Touring Show to Lincoln!

REZA is bringing his acclaimed new production "Edge of Illusion" to the Lied Center, featuring the most incredible cutting-edge magic in existence today, with breathtaking, signature grand-scale illusions, including making motorcycles and helicopters materialize out of thin air, live on stage, February 18, 2023. Tickets available now at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747 and at the Lied Center box office.

Reza's unique brand of illusion has landed him on popular reality shows across 31 countries, including recent US TV appearances on A&E's Duck Dynasty and The CW's Penn & Teller : Fool Us. Audiences can expect to witness such mega illusions as passing through the spinning blades of an industrial fan, a record breaking recreation of Houdini's most famous stunt, and the appearance of a real helicopter, live on stage.

More than a magic show, Reza infuses stage of the art production elements, masterful comedic timing, and numerous interactive & inspirational moments, allowing the audience to experience the magic first hand. Perhaps Reza's greatest secret is his uncanny ability to communicate his performance art on such a personal level.

Young and fresh, Reza's new show, "Edge of Illusion," has earned various awards including "Magician of the Year." Reza is intriguing, engaging, and captivating. He isn't just a magician. He is a world-class entertainer.

