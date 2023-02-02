Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Top Illusionist REZA Brings World-Class Touring Show to Lincoln!

REZA has taken the art of illusion to a new level, delivering his rock concert style magic show to audiences across the globe.  

Feb. 02, 2023  

REZA is bringing his acclaimed new production "Edge of Illusion" to the Lied Center, featuring the most incredible cutting-edge magic in existence today, with breathtaking, signature grand-scale illusions, including making motorcycles and helicopters materialize out of thin air, live on stage, February 18, 2023. Tickets available now at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747 and at the Lied Center box office.

Reza's unique brand of illusion has landed him on popular reality shows across 31 countries, including recent US TV appearances on A&E's Duck Dynasty and The CW's Penn & Teller : Fool Us. Audiences can expect to witness such mega illusions as passing through the spinning blades of an industrial fan, a record breaking recreation of Houdini's most famous stunt, and the appearance of a real helicopter, live on stage.

More than a magic show, Reza infuses stage of the art production elements, masterful comedic timing, and numerous interactive & inspirational moments, allowing the audience to experience the magic first hand. Perhaps Reza's greatest secret is his uncanny ability to communicate his performance art on such a personal level.

Young and fresh, Reza's new show, "Edge of Illusion," has earned various awards including "Magician of the Year." Reza is intriguing, engaging, and captivating. He isn't just a magician. He is a world-class entertainer.

The Lied Center is Nebraska's Home for the Arts. Located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Lied presents the world's most iconic artists and major regional, national and international performances that entertain and inspire audiences. We offer something for everyone, including the best of Broadway, symphony orchestras, dance, music, theater and family programs. Artists at the Lied have ranged from Itzhak Perlman and Wynton Marsalis to the American Ballet Theatre and St. Louis Symphony. The Lied also is committed to educational outreach: Nearly 100% of visiting artists work with students in the days leading up to their performance. Visit us at liedcenter.org




August Wilson's Fences opened Friday, January 20, 2023 at the Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP). The production runs January 20-February 12, 2023, Wednesdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.
For one night only, Las Vegas is taking over the Lied Center! Experience the excitement of Vegas without ever leaving Lincoln as the Friends of Lied non profit organization invites the community to attend a new and exciting Vegas-inspired fundraising event on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Lied Center.
The Lied Center presents a brand new production of the smash-hit musical ON YOUR FEET! THE STORY OF EMILIO & GLORIA ESTEFAN to Nebraska this January!
Rave On Productions will open its 2023 Omaha Series with Godspell, the beloved classic from the Grammy and Academy-Award winning composter, Stephen Schwartz. Godspell tells the timeless tale of friendship, loyalty and community and will be presented in the newly renovated Benson Theatre. The show features a cast of Omaha favorites including Billy McGuigan as Jesus. Godspell runs February 10 - 26th.

