The Virtuosic and Hilarious Mnozil Brass Return to Lincoln

Mnozil Brass has been entertaining fans around the globe for 30 years with their comedic brilliance, sensational programs, and impeccable playing. To celebrate this momentous anniversary, Mnozil Brass have created the Jubilee tour featuring new works along with their greatest hits.

The Austrian band, known as the Monty Python of the music world, seamlessly combines slapstick comedy with extraordinary musical ability. An evening with Mnozil Brass is an over-the-top fun, virtuosic, and laugh-out loud experience. It is no wonder that their videos have garnered millions of YouTube views and their fans travel countless miles to hear them play.

Mnozil Brass will perform at the Lied Center on Saturday, March 1 at 7:30pm. In-person tickets start at $29 adult/$14.50 youth, and live webcast tickets are also available at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office.

Mnozil Brass has established itself as one of the world's premier brass ensembles. With over 130 performances a year, the group has sold out houses from the farthest reaches of the European continent to Israel, China, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, Canada, and the United States, and has captivated audiences with their blend of immense virtuosity and theatrical wit. No wonder their videos have garnered millions of YouTube views and their fans have travelled countless miles to hear them play.

Mnozil Brass take their name from the "Gasthaus Mnozil," a restaurant across the street from the Vienna Conservatory, where, in 1992, seven young brass musicians met and began playing at a monthly open-mic. Since then, the group has embraced repertoire for all ages and stages of life: from folk to classical to jazz to pop; all executed with the same fearlessness, immense technical skill, and typical Viennese "schmäh" (almost impossible to find an English translation, but best rendered as a kind of sarcastic charm!).

In their time away from touring, Mnozil Brass has recorded 8 albums and 6 DVDs. They've collaborated on three operetta and opera productions, and composed and recorded the music for the 2006 film "Freundschaft." The group has been nominated for the Amadeus Austrian Music Award and won the prestigious Salzburger Stier Cabaret Prize in 2006.

