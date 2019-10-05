The Omaha Community Playhouse Presents Spanish Translated Performance of ANNIE

The Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) will be offering a live Spanish-translated performance of Annie this Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. The performance will be translated in real time into Spanish through audio headsets.

OCP is offering a special discounted ticket price for patrons utilizing the translation service. Patrons utilizing the live Spanish translation may purchase $20 tickets for adults and $10 tickets for students.

To reserve your tickets and audio headset at this special rate, please contact Kyle Bell at (402) 661-8528 or Lanelle Poole at (402) 661-8504.

The Omaha Community Playhouse strives to create performing arts experiences that are enjoyable for all members of our community. If you would like additional information on our Spanish-translated performance or any other accommodations, please contact the OCP Box Office at (402) 553-0800.





