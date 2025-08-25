THE WIZ, & JULIET, and More on Sale at The Orpheum Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets are now on sale for five of the shows in Omaha Performing Arts' 2025/2026 Broadway season. Each tour is making its Nebraska debut and will play a week of performances at the Orpheum Theater.

Tickets for all five shows start at $43 each. They're available online, by phone at 402-345-0606 or in person at the Ticket Omaha Box Office inside the Holland Center at 1200 Douglas Street. Omaha Performing Arts uses all-in ticketing, and prices listed include all fees.

The Wiz

Nov. 18-23, 2025 | Orpheum Theater

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back.

The Wiz returns "home" to stages across America in an all-new tour, direct from Broadway. Writer Amber Ruffin, originally from Omaha, is part of the creative team that updated the show for contemporary audiences.

This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway - from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy's journey to find her place in a contemporary world. Everybody rejoice - this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road!

The Notebook

Dec. 9-14, 2025 | Orpheum Theater

Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the iconic film, The Notebook tells the story of Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, who share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. The Notebook is a deeply moving portrait of the enduring power of love, and features music by singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by TV's Bekah Brunstetter (This Is Us).

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical

Feb. 10-15, 2026 | Orpheum Theater

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A Beautiful Noise is the inspiring true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans" and "Sweet Caroline," numerous awards, and sold-out concerts around the world, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway and head out on the road across America.

& Juliet

March 3-8, 2026 | Orpheum Theater

Broadway's most fun hit musical, & Juliet, flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her own terms. This audience favorite is created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer of Schitt's Creek, and features a playlist of iconic pop hits from Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "I Want It That Way," "Confident" and more.

Mrs. Doubtfire

May 12-17, 2026 | Orpheum Theater

Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny is headed to Omaha in this internationally acclaimed hit musical. Based on the beloved film, Mrs. Doubtfire tells the story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. It's "the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now," raves the Chicago Tribune - one that proves we're better together.