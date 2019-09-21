THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Comes to OCP

Cult classic The Rocky Horror Show will make its long-awaited return to the Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) when it opens on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. The show will run in the Howard Drew Theatre from Oct. 4 through Nov. 10. Performances will be held Thursdays through Sundays. Please see below for a detailed list of dates and show times, including fan-favorite midnight performances.

After a flat tire renders them helpless in a storm, Brad and his fiancée, Janet, take refuge in the mansion of Dr. Frank 'N' Furter, a dangerously eccentric cross-dressing scientist with an insatiable libido. As the night unfolds, a host of wild characters plunge in and out of rock songs and elaborate dances, stripping the couple of their innocence and leading them to question their traditional stance on sexuality. This gender-bending musical extravaganza is the most fun you can have in fishnets! Audience participation and costumes are encouraged!

Tickets are on sale now starting at $42 for adults and $25 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, located at 6915 Cass Street, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

OCP will host three special "midnight" performances of The Rocky Horror Show at 11:59 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 19, Sat., Oct. 26 and Sat., Nov. 2. There will be no Sunday performances on Oct. 20, Oct. 27 and Nov. 3. See below for a detailed list of dates and show times.

OCP will host an audio-described performance of The Rocky Horror Show for the visually-impaired on Friday, Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m. OCP strives to create performing arts experiences that are enjoyable for all members of our community. If you would like additional information on the audio-described performance or other accommodations, please contact the OCP Box Office at (402) 553-0800.





