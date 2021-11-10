TADA Theatre to Present THE SANTALAND DIARIES This Holiday Season

TADA productions, Inc. will present the hilarious holiday adult comedy The Santaland Diaries opening on December 9th at the award-winning TADA Theatre!

When a down-on-his luck wannabe actor arrives in New York City at the end of the year, the only employment he can find is at Macy's department store -- working in Santaland for the holiday season, as a reluctant but relentlessly cheerful elf. Newly christened "Crumpet" shares his comical journey with the audience. This twisted tale, based on the essay by the award-winning humorist David Sedaris, is the cure for the holiday blues and the perfect excuse to take a break from it all.

Santaland Diaries stars actor Dustin Witte in this one-man tour de force in the role of Crumpet. The show is directed by Robert D. Rook, with production management by Elysia Ann Arntzen, scenic design by Dustin Witte, technical coordination Jon Kruse and Kevin Welch, lighting and sound design by Robert D. Rook, costume coordination by Karen Statham.

The Santaland Diaries is on stage at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket, Thursday - Sunday, December 9-19. Tickets are only $10.00. Reservations are encouraged by going online at www.tadatheatre.info. The Santaland Diaries is sponsored by Schaefer's, The Nebraska Lottery, Liberty Lawn Care and The Mill.

The TADA Theatre is currently operating by the safety guidelines put in place on Broadway to protect our patrons and performers. All patrons must provide proof of vaccination for entry into the theatre and be required to wear a mask during the production. *Vaccination exemptions will be considered only if unvaccinated patrons can present a printed proof of a negative COVID test result that has been performed in the 72 hours prior to the respective performance. Exempted patrons will still be required to wear a mask while in the theatre.

TADA has also installed an air purification system, allowing the air patrons breathe while at the theatre to be cleaned by the same machine used by hospitals and scientific laboratories, helping to create a healthier environment during the show. TADA - entertaining you safely, wisely and enthusiastically!