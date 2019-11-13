Spanish-Translated Performance Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL Announced At Omaha Community Playhouse

The Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP) will be offering a live Spanish-translated performance of A Christmas Carol on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. The performance will be translated in real time into Spanish through audio headsets.

OCP is offering a special discounted ticket price for patrons utilizing the translation service, as well as their guests that evening. Patrons utilizing the live Spanish translation may purchase tickets at a special discounted rate of $26 for adults and $16 for students. To reserve your tickets and audio headset at this special rate, please contact Kyle Bell at (402) 661-8528 or Lanelle Poole at (402) 661-8504.

The Omaha Community Playhouse strives to create performing arts experiences that are enjoyable for all members of our community. If you would like additional information on our Spanish-translated performance or any other accommodations, please contact the OCP Box Office at (402) 553-0800.

It just isn't Christmas without A Christmas Carol! Experience Omaha's favorite holiday tradition as Ebenezer Scrooge takes us on a life-changing journey to discover the true meaning of Christmas. Filled with stunning Victorian costumes, festive music and crisp, wintry sets, A Christmas Carol is a beautiful reminder of the power of redemption and the generosity that lies at the heart of the Christmas holiday.





