SISTER'S CHRISTMAS CATECHISM Comes to Omaha Community Playhouse This Month
Performances run November 25 - December 23.
It's "CSI: Bethlehem" in this holiday mystery extravaganza, from the author of Late Nite Catechism, as Sister takes on the mystery that has intrigued historians throughout the ages-whatever happened to the Magi's gold? ("We know that Mary used the frankincense and myrrh as a sort of potpourri-they were in a barn after all.")
Retelling the story of the nativity, as only Sister can, this hilarious holiday production is bound to become a yearly classic. Employing her own scientific tools, assisted by a local choir as well as a gaggle of audience members, Sister creates a living nativity unlike any you've ever seen.
With gifts galore and bundles of laughs, Sister's Christmas Catechism is sure to become the newest addition to your holiday traditions.
Performances run November 25 - December 23.
More Hot Stories For You
November 2, 2022
BLUEBARN Theatre presents: Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some!), by Michael Carleton, James FitzGerald, and John K. Alvarez, directed by Bill Grennan, with Original Music by Will Knapp.
Camille A. Brown & Dancers Make Lied Center Debut
October 27, 2022
Heading one of the top dance ensembles in the United States, celebrated choreographer and two-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown leads her dancers through excavations of ancestral stories, encouraging each dancer to embrace their unique embodiment of the artistic vision and gestural movement. The company takes audiences on journeys through race, culture, and identity, blending the styles of modern, hip-hop, African, ballet, and tap to tell stories connecting history with contemporary culture.
Jerry Longe Plays Final Year as Scrooge in Omaha Community Playhouse's A CHRISTMAS CAROL
October 25, 2022
This year will be Jerry Longe’s final year as Ebenezer Scrooge in the Omaha Community Playhouse’s mainstage production of A Christmas Carol. Longe has played the role of Scrooge for 17 years.
STOMP Returns To Lincoln This November!
October 20, 2022
STOMP, the international percussion sensation, makes its return to the Lied Center on November 3-4! From its beginnings as a street performance in the UK, STOMP has grown into an international sensation over the past 25 years, having performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 24 million people.
Identical Twin Pianists The Naughton Duo Make Their Lied Debut On November 1
October 19, 2022
Identical twin sisters Christina and Michelle Naughton have been hailed by the San Francisco Examiner for their “stellar musicianship, technical mastery and awe-inspiring artistry.”