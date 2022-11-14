SISTER'S CHRISTMAS CATECHISM Comes to Omaha Community Playhouse This Month

It's "CSI: Bethlehem" in this holiday mystery extravaganza, from the author of Late Nite Catechism, as Sister takes on the mystery that has intrigued historians throughout the ages-whatever happened to the Magi's gold? ("We know that Mary used the frankincense and myrrh as a sort of potpourri-they were in a barn after all.")

Retelling the story of the nativity, as only Sister can, this hilarious holiday production is bound to become a yearly classic. Employing her own scientific tools, assisted by a local choir as well as a gaggle of audience members, Sister creates a living nativity unlike any you've ever seen.

With gifts galore and bundles of laughs, Sister's Christmas Catechism is sure to become the newest addition to your holiday traditions.

Performances run November 25 - December 23.