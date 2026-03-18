Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Bellevue Little Theatre is Bigger Than Life

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FIDDLER ON THE ROOF now playing at the Bellevue Little Theatre is a big production in a small space and it does not disappoint! Director Laureen Pickle with her creative crew has pulled off an incredible piece of theatre with all the heart and soul of a big Broadway production. You need to see it to believe it.

Written by Joseph Stein with music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Hamick, the story is set in the of Pale of Settlement region in imperial Russia where Jews were allowed to reside around 1905. It is based on Sholem Aleichem’s short stories, including one called “Tevye the Dairyman.”

Tevye leads a simple life in Anatevka. Tradition means everything to him. He struggles with his three eldest daughters who reject the marriage matches made by Yente the Matchmaker in favor of choosing to marry for love.

You could focus on the politics of the story…the Jewish people being forced from their homes…but I chose to look at the faith and family aspect. Throughout the story relationships are examined. There is new love. There is forbidden love. There is a father’s love for his daughters. There is a husband’s love for his wife. There is love for tradition and love for one's faith.

Scenic and Light Designer Joey Lorincz does an impressive job with a sparse set. He makes the most of the stage without losing the appeal of the town of Anatevka. His lighting is beautiful, setting the mood from blues to purples. Set pieces amplify the scenes with smooth transition.

Choreographer Julie Stanfill does a fabulous job moving the people around the set. Inspired by the Jerome Robbins' original Broadway production, Stanfill and Pickle create circles of people on stage emphasized by circles projected onto the screen in the back. (Note: read Director Pickle’s notes in the program for some interesting background information.) Big numbers are executed fluidly with no slip-ups. It is impressive watching the stage fill with so many people synchronized this well. The dance numbers are wonderful. The dream sequence is exceptional. Combined with creative ghost and Fruma-Sarah costumes by Todd Urhmacher, it is a wildly imaginative scene. Kudos to Bobbi Sue Trujillo for a stellar depiction of that surreal character, Fruma-Sarah.

Wonderful direction! Wonderful crew! Wonderful cast!

Dave Campbell’s portrayal of the Jewish father is brilliant. His relationships with his five daughters is loving. He is a loyal husband to his wife even though she constantly tries his patience. And his relationship with God is intimate as he pours out his frustration with his hobbled horse or his confusion as to why his people must always be the chosen ones. Campbell is likable. He is funny. We commiserate with him and we see so many sides of his complex character. He uses his whole face to expose his inner feelings and his eyes pop at just the right times conveying his emotion.

Golde (Sarah Ebke) combines stoicism with deep love. She delivers some of the funniest lines and her actions as well as her vocals are on the mark.

Easton Yates, is bigger than life, Her comedic Yente is delightful, eliciting lots of laughs from the audience.

The three eldest daughters, Tzeitel (Kara Pennison), Hodel (Kaitlyn Severson) and Chava (Amanda Srygley) blend their sweet voices into a beautiful harmonious sound in “Matchmaker, Matchmaker.” Each has her own personality which is matched perfectly with their loves, Motel (Noah Stussie), Perchik (Jack Gilreath), and Fyedka (Brendan Simoens.)

Chris Latta nails Lazar Wolfe with the right blend of congeniality and indignation. He and Campbell carry on an uproarious conversation of mistaken topics when discussing the purchase of a milk cow versus the marriage of a daughter.

The Fiddler (Nate Padilla), while saying nothing, contributes so much to the story with his almost mysterious presence throughout the show.

The entire cast, young to old(er), throw their hearts into the production and it is a joy to watch.

Meg Latta shines with her musical theatre debut as Music Director. The harmonies in the big numbers are chillingly beautiful, particularly in "Sabbath Prayer," which brought me to tears.

This isn’t the only song that pulls at your heartstrings. “Sunrise, Sunset” addressing the bittersweet feelings of watching your little girls grow up, “Far From the Home I Love” speaking the pain of leaving loved ones, and of course, “Do You Love Me?” where Tevye questions whether Golde has grown to love him over the course of their 25 year arranged marriage.

This production has absolutely everything to make you glad you took a seat in Anatevka. It’s big. It’s beautiful. It’s moving. There is a reason it will likely sell out every performance. It fills the soul with feelings, sad and happy. I have seen productions of this musical many times, but this one is one I would gladly repeat.

You still have a chance to catch it March 20, 21, 27, 28 at 7:30 pm and March 22 and 29 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are available at blt.simpletix.com or call the box office at (402) 291-1554.

Photo credit: Sara Scott

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