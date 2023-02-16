R.E.S.P.E.C.T Brings the Music of Aretha Franklin to Lincoln

R.E.S.P.E.C.T is an electrifying tribute celebrating the music of the legendary Aretha Franklin! This elevated concert experience is a journey through the 1960's Motown era and Franklin's courageous life of love, tragedy, and triumph. Starring a live band and supreme vocalists, audiences will be out of their seats and dancing to a night of music by one of the greatest artists of all time.

The concert features all your favorite hits in one evening, including "Natural Woman," "Think," "I Knew You Were Waiting for Me," "Chain of Fools," "Respect," and many more beloved songs from the music that inspired a generation.

The North American debut of R.E.S.P.E.C.T.is presented by Right Angle Entertainment, Maple Tree Entertainment and Quatro Entertainment. It is staged by Christina Sajous (Spongebob Squarepants, Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark, American Idiot, Baby It's You) who leads the creative team, including Darnell White (Music Direction), Matthew Deinhart (Lighting Design), Taylor Edelle Stuart (Video Design), Joshua Liebert (Sound Design), Antonio Consuegra (Wardrobe & Hair Stylist), Tracey Moore (Casting Director) and Jamal Howard (Associate Director).

This brand-new production is adapted from McGee Entertainment's Australian touring smash-hit, RESPECT-The Aretha Franklin Story starring Angie Narayan (Australian Idol), also known as Australia's "Soul Mama", which continues to play to sold out audiences across Australia.

Follow R.E.S.P.E.C.T. on social media at instagram.com/respectontour/ and facebook.com/respectontour to learn more about this exhilarating concert guaranteed to get you out of your seat and dancing in the aisle!