Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

R.E.S.P.E.C.T Brings the Music of Aretha Franklin to Lincoln

The performance is on March 3, 2023, 7:30pm.

Feb. 16, 2023  
R.E.S.P.E.C.T Brings the Music of Aretha Franklin to Lincoln

R.E.S.P.E.C.T is an electrifying tribute celebrating the music of the legendary Aretha Franklin! This elevated concert experience is a journey through the 1960's Motown era and Franklin's courageous life of love, tragedy, and triumph. Starring a live band and supreme vocalists, audiences will be out of their seats and dancing to a night of music by one of the greatest artists of all time.

The concert features all your favorite hits in one evening, including "Natural Woman," "Think," "I Knew You Were Waiting for Me," "Chain of Fools," "Respect," and many more beloved songs from the music that inspired a generation.

The North American debut of R.E.S.P.E.C.T.is presented by Right Angle Entertainment, Maple Tree Entertainment and Quatro Entertainment. It is staged by Christina Sajous (Spongebob Squarepants, Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark, American Idiot, Baby It's You) who leads the creative team, including Darnell White (Music Direction), Matthew Deinhart (Lighting Design), Taylor Edelle Stuart (Video Design), Joshua Liebert (Sound Design), Antonio Consuegra (Wardrobe & Hair Stylist), Tracey Moore (Casting Director) and Jamal Howard (Associate Director).

This brand-new production is adapted from McGee Entertainment's Australian touring smash-hit, RESPECT-The Aretha Franklin Story starring Angie Narayan (Australian Idol), also known as Australia's "Soul Mama", which continues to play to sold out audiences across Australia.

Follow R.E.S.P.E.C.T. on social media at instagram.com/respectontour/ and facebook.com/respectontour to learn more about this exhilarating concert guaranteed to get you out of your seat and dancing in the aisle!




Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Returns To Lincoln This March Photo
Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Returns To Lincoln This March
GRAMMY Award-winning Orpheus Chamber Orchestra is a radical experiment in musical democracy, proving for 50 years what happens when exceptional artists gather with total trust in each other and faith in the creative process… performing without a conductor. Making Carnegie Hall its home for over 35 years, Orpheus returns to the Lied Center after its 2017 performance “wowed” Lincoln audiences.
LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Comes to Lincoln This Month Photo
LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Comes to Lincoln This Month
America’s favorite blonde, Elle Woods, is ready to prove who’s in charge as Legally Blonde - The Musical comes to the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln, NE for 4 performances on February 23-25, 2023. The ultimate Broadway tribute to girl power, Legally Blonde will take you from the UCLA sorority house to the Harvard halls of justice with the timely coming of age story of Broadway’s brightest heroine.
Interview: Melanie Moore of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Orpheum Theater Photo
Interview: Melanie Moore of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Orpheum Theater
Broadway triple threat Melanie Moore sat down with BroadwayWorld in Omaha to give readers a glimpse of what they can expect this week as the curtain rises on the critically acclaimed Broadway touring production of To Kill A Mockingbird.
Top Illusionist REZA Brings World-Class Touring Show to Lincoln! Photo
Top Illusionist REZA Brings World-Class Touring Show to Lincoln!
REZA is bringing his acclaimed new production “Edge of Illusion” to the Lied Center, featuring the most incredible cutting-edge magic in existence, with breathtaking, signature grand-scale illusions, including making motorcycles and helicopters materialize out of thin air, live on stage, February 18, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


HENRIETTA SOLWAY Solway Brings the Works of Willa Cather to Life on Stage at the Lied
February 10, 2023

Henrietta Solway is a new play commissioned by the National Willa Cather Center, and on February 24-25 it comes to life at the Lied Center! 
LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Comes to Lincoln This MonthLEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Comes to Lincoln This Month
February 9, 2023

America’s favorite blonde, Elle Woods, is ready to prove who’s in charge as Legally Blonde - The Musical comes to the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln, NE for 4 performances on February 23-25, 2023. The ultimate Broadway tribute to girl power, Legally Blonde will take you from the UCLA sorority house to the Harvard halls of justice with the timely coming of age story of Broadway’s brightest heroine.
Nebraska Wesleyan Presents the World Premiere of A LONG LINE OF MCKINNEY WOMENNebraska Wesleyan Presents the World Premiere of A LONG LINE OF MCKINNEY WOMEN
February 7, 2023

Nebraska Wesleyan has announced the world premiere of A Long Line of McKinney Women, a musical commissioned by NWU and created by visiting artist Kailey Marshall. The premiere of this production is the accumulation of a two-year collaboration.
Top Illusionist REZA Brings World-Class Touring Show to Lincoln!Top Illusionist REZA Brings World-Class Touring Show to Lincoln!
February 2, 2023

REZA is bringing his acclaimed new production “Edge of Illusion” to the Lied Center, featuring the most incredible cutting-edge magic in existence, with breathtaking, signature grand-scale illusions, including making motorcycles and helicopters materialize out of thin air, live on stage, February 18, 2023.
Photos: First Look at FENCES at Omaha Community PlayhousePhotos: First Look at FENCES at Omaha Community Playhouse
January 21, 2023

August Wilson’s Fences opened Friday, January 20, 2023 at the Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP). The production runs January 20-February 12, 2023, Wednesdays-Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Check out photos from the production below!
share