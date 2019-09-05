Photo Flash: Omaha Playhouse Presents ANNIE

Heartwarming musical Annie will open Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at the Omaha Community Playhouse (OCP). The show will run in the Hawks Mainstage Theatre from Sept. 13 through Oct. 13. Performances will be held Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Annie is the beloved tale of a young girl who never gives up hope of one day reuniting with her parents. After enlisting the help of Depression-era billionaire Oliver Warbucks, Annie finds herself in a tangled web of con artists, kidnappers and-worst of all-Miss Hannigan! With a little help from her orphan friends and her dog, Sandy, Annie ultimately finds a place where she belongs in this heartwarming classic. Featuring timeless songs like "Tomorrow" and "It's The Hard-Knock Life," Annie has been delighting audiences of all ages for decades.

Tickets are on sale now starting at $32 for adults and $20 for students, with ticket prices varying by performance. Tickets may be purchased at the OCP Box Office, located at 6915 Cass Street, by phone at (402) 553-0800 or online at OmahaPlayhouse.com.

Photo Credit: Colin Conces Photography



Stella Clark-Kaczmarek



Stella Clark-Kaczmarek, Toby



Stella Clark-Kaczmarek, Toby



Stella Clark-Kaczmarek