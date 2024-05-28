PAS DE DEUX - FROM PRINCESSES TO MAMMA MIA Comes to the Lied Center in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pas de Deux, formerly known as Karen McWilliams School of Dance, will present their 12th recital. It is full of fun dancing and entertainment for all ages.

The students, ages 3–30+, will perform in all styles such as tap, ballet, jazz, pointe, Irish, hip hop, lyrical, contemporary, boys only and even tumbling.

The2024 Repertory group will be performing Mamma Mia as the finale, choreographed and directed by Co-owners Tricia Aldag and Jamie Tesch.

The performance is on Saturday, June 1, 2024 at 6:00 PM.

