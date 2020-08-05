Opera Omaha and Omaha Symphony Push Back Season Start to 2021

The Orpheum Theater series will now open in February with Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro.

In response to COVID-19, Opera Omaha has made some necessary changes to its 2020/2021 Season to ensure your safety and the safety of the opera's artists and staff.

The Orpheum Theater series will now open in February with Mozart's iconic opera, The Marriage of Figaro. Treasured around the world, this touching comedy contains some of Mozart's most well-known melodies and beloved music. This will take the place of Eugene Onegin, which we look forward to presenting in a future season.

In the spring, Opera Omaha returns to the world of music theater for Stephen Sondheim's triumph, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Conductor Hal France, Opera Omaha's Artistic Director from 1995-2005, will join Susan Clement-Toberer, the Producing Artistic Director of Omaha's BLUEBARN Theater, to lead an outstanding cast of opera and music theater veterans.

Ending the season, Opera Omaha and the Omaha Symphony join forces to present a historic collaboration at The Holland Performing Arts Center, An Evening of Wagner & Strauss. This is a rare opportunity to experience large-scale operatic repertoire by two famous composers that we wouldn't be able to produce in the Orpheum Theater given the size of its orchestra pit.

The opera will be coordinating with the Omaha Symphony so that subscribers receive priority seating at the Holland Performing Arts Center. If you require special accommodations or seating arrangements, such as sitting next to your friends for this special collaboration, please reach out to the Audience Development and Sales Manager, Howard Coffin, at 402-346-7372 x-2.

