Omaha Performing Arts Announces HAMILTON, WICKED, HADESTOWN, DEAR EVAN HANSEN & More for 21/22 Season

Omaha Performing Arts has announced six Tony-nominated Broadway musicals, including the return of HAMILTON, will make a stop at Omaha's Orpheum Theater during O-pa's 21/22 Broadway season.

Beginning in September 2021, the season includes CATS, HAMILTON, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, MEAN GIRLS and the 2019 Tony Award-winning Best Musical HADESTOWN. Subscribers will also have first access to special engagements of WICKED and ANASTASIA.

"We have been working closely with our Broadway colleagues as touring shows plan for a safe return to theaters across the country this fall. We're bringing a spectacular Broadway season back to Omaha and appreciate our audiences' patience. We can't wait to see these shows and our fans again!" said Omaha Performing Arts President Joan Squires.

CATS

September 28 - October 3, 2021

HAMILTON

October 26 - November 14, 2021

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

December 28, 2021 - January 2, 2022

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

February 8-13, 2022

MEAN GIRLS

March 8-13, 2022

HADESTOWN

March 29 - April 3, 2022

WICKED

April 27 - May 15, 2022

ANASTASIA

June 7 - 12, 2022

New season packages are now on sale at TicketOmaha.com. Current subscribers will receive the new season with the six-show package, including HAMILTON. They also have the option to add on two special engagements. Ticket Omaha has contacted subscribers with their season information details and individual performance tickets will go on sale later. More information is available at TicketOmaha.com and O-pa.org and in the Ticket Omaha app.

These engagements replace all previously announced Broadway dates and performances. O-pa is working to bring other previously scheduled shows to Omaha in future seasons.

The safety of patrons, artists, volunteers and staff is O-pa's top priority. Those attending performances will find safety changes at both the Orpheum and Holland, and O-pa will continue working with health officials as state and federal health guidelines evolve. Find the most updated information about sanitation practices and audience safety procedures at o-pa.org/covid-precautions