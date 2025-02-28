MURPHY'S CELTIC LEGACY Comes to Lincoln

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Murphy’s Celtic Legacy is a spectacular production breathing new life into Irish dance, fusing it with contemporary choreography, world class performances and an epic original soundtrack. Featuring world champion dancers and a live band, this incredible show has sold out theatres across the USA, Canada, UK, Middle East, Cyprus and Ireland. Its producer Chris Hannon was formerly a lead dancer in Michael Flatley's "Lord of the Dance", and his vision for Murphy’s Celtic Legacy is setting new standards, wowing audiences to standing ovation with its breathtaking display of talent. More than just a show, its story follows that of the Murphy Clan, shipwrecked on the shores of a mysterious island where all is not as it seems. It’s a captivating journey filled with dazzling drama, legendary lighting, and impossibly quick moves.

Eire, a land that was once gloriously peaceful and harmonious, has descended into a greed-ridden territory where no one trusts their neighbors. Corrupt tyrants rely on fear and intimidation to beat others into submission. Disheartened and crushed, the Murphy leaders Cahil & Aiobhean flee with their clan in the hope of finding a better future that will nurture and cherish their descendants. Their voyage across the Atlantic is violently cut short by a fierce storm that washes them on to the calm, tranquil Island of Ishan where they celebrate their seemingly safe deliverance. Unknown to them however they are betrayed to the soulless King of the Haidarass by the Dark Queen, who spies them from a distance. The Ishas, the indigenous community of the Murphy’s new home, live in fear of their cold and ghostly rulers. The hapless explorers have replaced one hell with another more terrifying and savage.

The Murphys and Ishas unite in their shared quest for peace and overcoming evil.

The Ishas’ King succumbed to temptation and visited the forbidden volcano which left he and his beloved Queen’s souls in tatters, and ever since this tragic day they roam Ishan in search of the Ishas to take their souls. The two tribes have parallel memories of happier times destroyed by others and a shared optimism about how life could be. Who will come out victorious...

Murphy’s Celtic Legacy Murphy’s has grown from strength to strength with successful tours of, USA, Canada, Germany, Switzerland and Cyprus, as well as performances in Ireland and the UK. 2023 will see the show return to Germany, Switzerland and debut in Austria, Spain and Italy. With its original story, composition and choreography, it is not to be missed.

