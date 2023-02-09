Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Comes to Lincoln This Month

Performances are February 23, 24, 25 at 7:30pm and February 25 at 2:00pm.

Feb. 09, 2023  
America's favorite blonde, Elle Woods, is ready to prove who's in charge as Legally Blonde - The Musical comes to the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln, NE for 4 performances on February 23-25, 2023. The ultimate Broadway tribute to girl power, Legally Blonde will take you from the UCLA sorority house to the Harvard halls of justice with the timely coming of age story of Broadway's brightest heroine.

Tickets are available now at liedcenter.org, by phone at (402) 472-4747 and at the Lied Center box office.

Based on the beloved movie, Legally Blonde follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be BOTH legally blonde AND the smartest person in the room.

Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down, however, when her boyfriend dumps her so he can start getting more serious about his life and attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle uses her ingenuity and charm to get into Harvard too. School begins with endless struggles, but with the help of her new friends, Elle quickly realizes her potential, and her true assets, as she sets out to prove herself to the world and make everyone a believer. This contemporary, sassy musical moves at a breakneck pace driven by memorable songs and explosive dances. Legally Blonde warms the heart by proving that self-discovery never goes out of style!




