BLUEBARN Theatre Announces THE BONFIRE SERIES

BLUEBARN THEATRE has announced the artists and schedule for: THE BONFIRE SERIES. Embracing the uncertainty of the times and theater's never-ending capacity to adapt, BLUEBARN has imagined an adventurous new way to bring the power of story back to our lives. Our Bonfire Series features five incredible works of art produced in a versatile outdoor performance space to be experienced either in- person or virtually. Each Bonfire is a unique experience developed by a team of incredible emerging and established artists, ranging from original work to never before seen regional premieres. Our Bonfire Series allows us to keep artists working creating essential theater while prioritizing the safety our artists and audiences.

R3³

adapted from Shakespeare's Richard the III by Sarah Brown

Three actors. One Monster. What would you sacrifice to overcome tyranny?

February 27th-March 7th

Directed by Sarah Brown

Featuring Delany Jackson, Raydell Cordell, and Matthew Olsen

For Black Trans Girls...

by Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi

A choreopoem. A fantasia. Love and justice for a new generation.

March 31st - One-Night Only!

Directed by Paige Hernandez

Featuring Dominique Morgan, Dezi Bing, Kita Updike, and Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi

Escaped Alone

by Caryl Churchill

A most deranged tea party. A nice relaxing apocalypse.

April 2nd - April 11th

Directed by Barry Carman

Featuring Echelle Childers, Peggy Jones, Kim Jubenville, and Moira Mangiameli

Before After

Book by Timothy Knapman | Music and Lyrics by Stuart Matthew Price

What if you had a second chance to get it right the first time? A new musical.

April 16th - April 26th

Directed by Suzanne Withem | Music Direction by Liz Stinman Featuring Alissa Hanish and Scott VanDenTop

Buffalo Women

Book and Lyrics by Beaufield Berry | Music by J. Isaiah Smith

Junteenth. New Lives. New Freedoms. A Black cowgirl musical.

June 19th - July 4th

Featuring Beaufield Berry, Dara Hogan, Nadia RaShaun, Brandi Smith, and J. Isaiah Smith.

BLUEBARN.org