BLUEBARN Theatre Announces THE BONFIRE SERIES
Shows include R3³, For Black Trans Girls..., Escaped Alone, Before After and Buffalo Women.
BLUEBARN THEATRE has announced the artists and schedule for: THE BONFIRE SERIES. Embracing the uncertainty of the times and theater's never-ending capacity to adapt, BLUEBARN has imagined an adventurous new way to bring the power of story back to our lives. Our Bonfire Series features five incredible works of art produced in a versatile outdoor performance space to be experienced either in- person or virtually. Each Bonfire is a unique experience developed by a team of incredible emerging and established artists, ranging from original work to never before seen regional premieres. Our Bonfire Series allows us to keep artists working creating essential theater while prioritizing the safety our artists and audiences.
R3³
adapted from Shakespeare's Richard the III by Sarah Brown
Three actors. One Monster. What would you sacrifice to overcome tyranny?
February 27th-March 7th
Directed by Sarah Brown
Featuring Delany Jackson, Raydell Cordell, and Matthew Olsen
For Black Trans Girls...
by Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi
A choreopoem. A fantasia. Love and justice for a new generation.
March 31st - One-Night Only!
Directed by Paige Hernandez
Featuring Dominique Morgan, Dezi Bing, Kita Updike, and Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi
Escaped Alone
A most deranged tea party. A nice relaxing apocalypse.
April 2nd - April 11th
Directed by Barry Carman
Featuring Echelle Childers, Peggy Jones, Kim Jubenville, and Moira Mangiameli
Before After
Book by Timothy Knapman | Music and Lyrics by Stuart Matthew Price
What if you had a second chance to get it right the first time? A new musical.
April 16th - April 26th
Directed by Suzanne Withem | Music Direction by Liz Stinman Featuring Alissa Hanish and Scott VanDenTop
Buffalo Women
Book and Lyrics by Beaufield Berry | Music by J. Isaiah Smith
Junteenth. New Lives. New Freedoms. A Black cowgirl musical.
June 19th - July 4th
Featuring Beaufield Berry, Dara Hogan, Nadia RaShaun, Brandi Smith, and J. Isaiah Smith.