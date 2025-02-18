AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Comic Matt Geiler To Make Special Appearance At The TADA Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



National headlining comedian Matt Geiler from America's Got Talent will appear at The TADA Theatre for two night's only on March 7 and 8.

Matt's masterful and unique act consists of quickly improvising hilarious songs from audience suggestions resulting in no show ever being the same one twice.

He's toured all over the country and is frequently added to live dates by Wayne Brady who calls Matt "The Beast" and "one of the smartest, funniest performers I've had the joy of performing with."

Matt is a comedian, artist, and musician with a passion for making people laugh. Besides his comedy work, Matt is also the Dancing Pumpkin Man meme that signals the arrival of Halloween every year.

Geiler will appear on the Showcase Stage featuring table seating and drinks at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street, in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket District, March 7 and 8 with shows at 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm. Seating is limited and advance reservations are recommended at www.tadatheatre.info. This event is sponsored by NBC Bank and the One Man Band.

Comments