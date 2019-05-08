WHITE GUY ON THE BUS Comes to CST

Carpenter Square Theatre presents "White Guy on the Bus" May 17-June 1. Bruce Graham's drama takes the audience for a ride that starts easily enough, but then makes an unexpected turn into rough territory. All performances will be held at the theater, located at 800 W. Main in downtown Oklahoma City.

Graham's scalding new play unravels a complex web of moral ambiguity and bias. Week after week, Ray, a wealthy white businessman living on Philadelphia's Main Line rides the same bus round trip through poor black neighborhoods to a prison every Saturday. Ray has a Mercedes in the garage and never leaves the bus.

Everyone else wonders, "Why's that white guy here? Why does he never get off the bus?" He befriends a struggling black single mom who also rides the same bus every week. As they get to know each other, their relationship sparks candid and surprising conversations. Things take an unsettling turn, however, when Ray shows up on her doorstep in the projects with a dangerous proposal.

In conjunction with the play, the theater's lobby art gallery will host the work of Albert Bostick. The exhibit may be viewed starting one hour before each performance or by appointment Tuesday-Friday afternoons.

Specific performance dates and times over three weeks are: 8 p.m. May 17-18, 7:30 p.m. May 23, 8 p.m. May 24-25, 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26, and it continues at 7:30 p.m. May 30, and 8 p.m. May 31-June 1. The play is rated PG-13.

"White Guy on the Bus" is supported in part by the Oklahoma Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, and Allied Arts. Season Sponsors include Ed and Janet Bucknell and Mel and Cindy Ables. Ticket Sponsors are Lana Henson, Karl Semtner, and Karyl Lee.

Regular adult tickets are $25 with $20 tickets available for seniors aged 62 or more, military, and groups of ten or more. Educator tickets are $10 and students are only $5. Two-for-one tickets may be purchased when presenting the Allied Arts City Card or when attending Thursday evening performances. Reservations are highly recommended for the intimate 90-seat theater. For tickets, call 405-232-6500 or email csttix@coxinet.net. Visit www.carpentersquare.com for more information.





