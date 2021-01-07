Tulsa Opera Postpones Two Upcoming Performances in 2021

Tulsa Opera is postponing the two productions planned for early 2021.

Artistic Director Tobias Picker and General Director Ken McConnell have provided the following statement:

This is the season to thank each of you for your patience and support, especially during this challenging year.

October saw one of the few live opera productions in America when your Tulsa Opera presented Verdi's "Rigoletto" at OneOK Field. And 2021 brings the promise of us all coming together again to safely experience the passion, the music, and the drama of live opera.

With COVID restrictions in place and the future of live performances uncertain, it will not surprise you to learn that the remaining two operas this season must be postponed until the 2021-22 season. Full productions will resume beginning in the fall of next year.

The pause in presenting opera has lasted longer than any of us could have dreamed last March. Every effort has been made to return to the stage as soon as it is safe to do so. Though vaccines are on the horizon, in the short term it proves impossible to produce live opera.

While disappointing, you will be pleased to learn that your seats will be rolled

over into the 2021-22 season, and the value of what you paid for your subscription this year can be applied to next.

The next Tulsa Opera season is being assembled and will be announced after the New Year. You are certain to be thrilled with the offerings, and for additional special events that will engage and delight.

We look forward to welcoming you back just as soon as it is safe to do so. Above all, we wish you and yours our very best wishes for a happy and healthy holiday season.

Thank you for all you do for Tulsa Opera.

Learn more and stay up to date on future performances at https://tulsaopera.com/.