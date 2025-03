Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Play That Goes Wrong is coming to Tulsa Performing Arts Center this month. This production is part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, all comedy gold.

Performances run March 20-23, 2025.

The Play That Goes Wrong hilariously unravels as a troupe of amateur actors stumbles through a calamitous production, delivering side-splitting comedy with every mishap on stage.

