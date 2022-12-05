Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards; Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Standings - 12/5/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Inua Ellams - EVENING WITH AN IMMIGRANT - Oklahoma City Reperatory Theatre 75%

MOIPEI - FROM THE LAND OF THE LION TO THE BIG APPLE - Blue Strawberry Cabaret 25%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Vincent Sandoval - CAROUSEL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 15%

AmyReynolds Reed - MATILDA - Lyric Theatre 15%

Patrick Towne - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre 12%

Patrick Towne & Sarah Royse - ANASTASIA - Memorial High School 11%

Hui Cha Poos - LIZZIE: THE ROCK MUSICAL - Southern Plains Productions 9%

Amy Reynolds Reed - HEAD OVER HEELS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

Elizabeth Dragoo - SPAMALOT - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 7%

Kelsey Paul - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 6%

Karen Bethel - PIPPIN - University of Oklahoma 5%

Justin Larman - LEGALLY BLONDE - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 4%

Patrick Towne - SOUND OF MUSIC - Upstage Theatre 3%

Patrick Towne - ANASTASIA - Edmond Memorial High School 3%

Lyn Cramer - SHE LOVES ME - University of Oklahoma 3%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jeffrey Meek - KINKY BOOTS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 14%

Jeffery Meek - HEAD OVER HEELS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 11%

Patrick Towne - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre 10%

Darci McKinnon - ANASTASIA - Memorial High School 10%

Kristy Johnson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 8%

Patrick Towne - ANASTASIA - Edmond Memorial High School 8%

Jeffrey Meek - CAROUSEL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

Armando Ortiz - LIZZIE: THE ROCK MUSICAL - Southern Plains Productions 6%

Jeffrey Meek - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 5%

Jeffrey Meek - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 4%

Jenny Rottmayer - SOUND OF MUSIC - Upstage Theatre 4%

Jamie Brewster - LITTLE WOMEN - 3rd Act Theatre Co. 3%

E.B. Brooks - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 2%

Michael James - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Pollard Theatre 2%

Dakota Lee Bryant and Amandanell Bold - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Dakota Lee Bryant - HAMLET - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Dakota Lee Bryant - THE SHAKESPEARE CONSPIRACY - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Ashley Wells - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 14%

Patrick Towne - ANASTASIA - Memorial High School 10%

Robin Robinson - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Santa Fe High School, Edmond 8%

Patrick Towne - HEATHERS - Upstage Theater 8%

Suzanne Ritchal - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 7%

Michael Baron - CAROUSEL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

Cameron King - LIZZIE: THE ROCK MUSICAL - Southern Plains Productions 6%

Michael Baron - HEAD OVER HEELS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

Laura Himes - SPAMALOT - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 6%

Colin Andrulonis - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Poteet Theatre 5%

Patrick Towne - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 4%

Timothy Stewart - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Pollard Theatre 4%

Gerry McIntyre - A NEW BRAIN - University of Oklahoma 4%

Justin Larman - LEGALLY BLONDE - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 3%

Lynne Taylor-Corbett - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

Jenny Rottmayer and Patrick Towne - SOUND OF MUSIC - Upstage Theatre 2%

Mervin Tay - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Sooner Theatre 2%

Patrick Towne and Jenny Rottmayer - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Upstage Theater 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Patrick Towne - RADIUM GIRLS - Edmond Memorial 20%

Michael Baron & Ashley Wells - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 19%

Casey Kassal - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University 14%

Kriss Kuss - ENRON - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 5%

Patrick Towne - 12 ANGY JURORS - Edmond Memorial High School 5%

LàCharles Purvey - THE AMEN CORNER - Jewel Box Theatre 4%

Jerome Stevenson - MARISOL - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 4%

Carol McDonald - A UNSPEAKABLE TRIUMPH OF SUPREME BRILLIANCE - Jewel Box Theatre 4%

Peggy Hoshall - LITTLE WOMEN - Hoshall Productions 4%

Jacob Musgrove - LUNGS - Southern Plains Productions 4%

Kate Adams - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

Heath Jones Jr - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Jewel Box Theatre 3%

Jamie Brewster - LITTLE WOMEN - 3rd Act Theatre Co. 3%

Jared Blount - THE 39 STEPS - The Pollard Theatre 2%

Dakota Lee Bryant - HAMLET - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Holly McNatt - A PORTION FOR FOXES - Theatre Crude Fringe Festival 1%

Don Taylor - SHERLOCK HOLMES - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

Grant Wilson - EVERLASTING CHOCOLATE THERAPY - Out of the Box 1%

Amandanell Bold - CHAGRIN FALLS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

Don Taylor - HAY FEVER - 3rd Act Theatre Company 0%

Peggy Hoshall - TOM SAWYER - Hoshall Productions 0%



Best Ensemble Performance

CAROUSEL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 8%

ANASTASIA - Memorial High School 8%

THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University 8%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre 8%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 8%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Santa Fe High School, Edmond 6%

FALSETTOS - Upstage Theatre 6%

ENRON - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 5%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 4%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

LIZZIE: THE ROCK MUSICAL - Southern Plains Productions 3%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Poteet Theatre 3%

PIPPIN - University of Oklahoma 3%

HONKY - The Vanguart 2%

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Upstage Theater 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Kismet 2%

FOLLIES - Edmond Memorial High School 2%

BRO? - Co.llective Arts Productions 2%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Pollard Theatre 2%

SPAMALOT - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 2%

DISANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 2%

MARISOL - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 1%

HAMLET - Oklahoma Shakespeare 1%

LITTLE WOMEN - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kennedy Nichols, Elizabeth Joos - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University 11%

Anthony Risi - ANASTASIA - Edmond Memorial High School 10%

Brett Rottmayer - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre 10%

Andrew Himes - LEGALLY BLONDE - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 10%

Andy Wilding - ENRON - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 7%

Fabian J. Garcia - HEAD OVER HEELS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

Helena Kuukka - KINKY BOOTS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

Micahel Long - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Pollard Theatre 5%

Helena Kuukka - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 5%

Ian Evans - PIPPIN - University of Oklahoma 5%

Fabian J. Garcia - LIZZIE: THE ROCK MUSICAL - Southern Plains Productions (at the Myriad Gardens in Oklahoma City) 4%

Helena Kuukka - CAROUSEL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 4%

Fabian Garcia - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

Graham Darnell - LUNGS - Southern Plains Productions 3%

Amandanell Bold - HAMLET - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

Isaiah J. Williams - RUMORS - JewelBox 3%

Michele Fields - CHAGRIN FALLS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Ethan Drezner - MARISOL - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Aubrey Ross - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre 13%

Wes Singleton - ANASTASIA (NON-EQUITY) - Memorial High School 12%

David Andrew Rogers - CAROUSEL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 12%

Reagan Casteel - HEAD OVER HEELS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 10%

Dr. Shermie Potts - SISTER ACT, THE MUSICAL - Santa Fe High School, Edmond 9%

Candace Fish - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 8%

Brian Hamilton - PIPPIN - University of Oklahoma 7%

Jude Caminos - LIZZIE: THE ROCK MUSICAL - Southern Plains Productions 6%

Jan McDaniel - KINKY BOOTS - Upstage Theatre 6%

Daniel Willsey - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Poteet Theatre 6%

Jordan Andrews - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 4%

Michael Stafford - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Pollard Theatre 4%

Paul Christman - SHE LOVES ME - University of Oklahoma 3%



Best Musical

CHILDREN OF EDEN - Oklahoma City University 12%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre 11%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 9%

ANASTASIA - Memorial High School 8%

KINKY BOOTS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Santa Fe High School, Edmond 6%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 5%

LIZZIE: THE ROCK MUSICAL - Southern Plains Productions 5%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Lyric Theatre 4%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Poteet Theatre 4%

FALSETTOS - Upstage Theatre 4%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Kismet 3%

PIPPIN - University of Oklahoma 3%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Pollard Theatre 3%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Upstage Theatre 3%

DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

THE LION KING - OKC Broadway 3%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Deer Creek High School 2%

SPAMALOT - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 2%

A NEW BRAIN - University of Oklahoma 2%

SHE LOVES ME - University of Oklahoma 1%

PRETTY WOMAN - OKC Broadway 1%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mustang High School 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 51%

EVERLASTING CHOCOLATE THERAPY - Out of the Box 16%

THE AMEN CORNER - Jewel Box Theatre 13%

EAT SLAY LEAVE - 3rd Act Theatre Company 11%

SHAKESPEARE CONSPIRACY - 3rd Act Theatre Company 10%



Best Performer In A Musical

Talyn Nolan - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Santa Fe High School, Edmond 9%

Emilee Stubbs - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theater 9%

MK Mackey - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre 8%

Crayton Haney - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Deer Creek High School 8%

Jamard Richardson - KINKY BOOTS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 8%

Lee Walter - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

Mia Lashley - ANASTASIA - Edmond Memorial High School 7%

Aubrey Ross - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theatre 5%

Cam Taylor - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Poteet Theatre 4%

Maddy Mae Billings - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Upstage Theatre 4%

Sadie Farmer - LIZZIE: THE ROCK MUSICAL - Southern Plains Productions 4%

Shaun Taylor-Corbett - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 4%

Lily Nicholas - PIPPIN - University of Oklahoma 3%

Paris Richardson - SHE LOVES ME - University of Oklahoma 3%

George Soter - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 3%

Carter Haney - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Deer Creek High School 3%

Carson Burton - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre 2%

Ashley Carr - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 2%

Brandon Adams - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Sooner Theatre 2%

Cheyanne Marie - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Sooner Theatre 2%

Angela Gomez - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 1%

Paige Cain - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 1%

April Ortiz - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 1%

Julia Donaldson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 1%

Brent Florendo - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Joe Kelley - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Edmond Nemorial High School 15%

Jonathan Beck Reed - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 12%

Julian Ibarra as Ned - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University 12%

Jerome Stevenson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 9%

Farley McDaniel as Felix - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University 5%

Amanda Lee - VENUS IN FUR - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 5%

Giovanni Fontana as Bruce - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University 4%

Emory Otto as Kile - BRO? - Co.llective Arts Productions 4%

Jessica Carabajal - THE CATMASTER CYCLE - Theatre Crude Fringe Festival 3%

Rob May - AN UNSPEAKABLE TRIUMPH OF SUPREME BRILLIANCE - Jewel Box Theatre 3%

Denise Hughes - AN UNSPEAKABLE TRIUMPH OF SUPREME BRILLIANCE - Jewel Box Theatre 3%

Cam Taylor - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

Wil Rogers - THE 39 STEPS - The Pollard Theatre 3%

Caitlin Cairns - LITTLE WOMEN - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Lola Zwirtz - LITTLE WOMEN - Hoshall Productions 2%

Casey Kassal as Cousin - BRO? - Co.llective Arts Productions 2%

Gianna Hoffman - LUNGS - Southern Plains Productions 2%

John C. Arnold - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

Vivian Le - CHAGRIN FALLS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

Drew Bos - LUNGS - Southern Plains Productions 1%

Kathy Skaggs - HAMLET - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

Austin Tracy - TOM SAWYER - Hoshall Productions 1%

Tony Kesserwani as Charles - BRO? - Co.llective Arts Productions 1%

Taylor Reich - RUMORS - JewelBox 1%

Kaelin McGowan - HAMLET - 3rd Act Theatre Company 0%



Best Play

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 25%

THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University 16%

RADIUM GIRLS - Edmond Memorial 15%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Edmond Memorial High School 7%

ENRON - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 6%

LUNGS - Southern Plains Productions 5%

HAMLET - Oklahoma Shakespeare 4%

THE 39 STEPS - The Pollard Theatre 4%

LITTLE WOMEN - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

HONKY - The Vanguart 3%

AN UNSPEAKABLE TRIUMPH OF SUPREME BRILLIANCE - Jewel Box Theatre 3%

THE AMEN CORNER - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

MARISOL - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 2%

TOM SAWYER - Hoshall Productions 2%

AN IDEAL HUSBAND - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

PUFFS - Rose State Theatre 1%

EVERLASTING CHOCOLATE THERAPY - Out of the Box 1%

SHAKESPEARE CONSPIRACY - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

CHAGRIN FALLS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 0%



Best Production of an Opera

PAGLIACCI - Painted Sky Opera 58%

NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE - The Yale Theatre 42%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anthony Risi - ANASTASIA - Memorial High School 15%

Brett Rottmayer and Patrick Towne - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre 13%

Kimberly Powers - KINKY BOOTS - Lyric Theatre 12%

Suzanne Ritchal - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 11%

Jason Foreman - ENRON - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 11%

Kimberly Powers - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 10%

Michael Long and Jared Blount - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Pollard Theatre 7%

Deb Sivigny - HEAD OVER HEELS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

Kimberly Powers - CAROUSEL - Lyric Theatre 6%

Jason Foreman - MARISOL - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 5%

Shawn Irish - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 4%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Abigail Templer - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University 17%

Brett Rottmayer - SOUND OF MUSIC - Upstage Theatre 15%

Corey Ray - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 11%

Jared Blount - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Pollard Theatre 11%

Corey Ray - KINKY BOOTS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 8%

Corey Ray - CAROUSEL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

Jacob Henry - KINKY BOOTS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

Harley Harris - ENRON - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 7%

Corey Ray - HEAD OVER HEELS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 5%

Christine Jolly - HAMLET - 3rd Act Theatre Company 4%

Dakota Lee Bryant - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

Corey Ray - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 2%

Harley Harris - MARISOL - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 2%

Eddie Gert - THE RED LAMP - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Ella Latham - LEGALLY BONDE - Kismet 10%

Baylee Fitzgerald as Heather Mcnamara - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre 9%

Thomas Olsen - KINKY BOOTS - Lyric Theatre 8%

Anette Barrios-Torres - CAROUSEL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

Keegan Buckaloo - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theatre 6%

Caleb Barnett - KINKY BOOTS - Lyric Theatrr 6%

Grace Pierce - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Santa Fe High School, Edmond 4%

Alyssa Peters - HEAD OVER HEELS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 4%

Meghan Haynes - HEATHERS - Upstage Theater 4%

Lance Overdorff - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 3%

Abigail Brock - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre 3%

Anthony Neumann - LEGALLY BLONDE - Kismet 3%

Shawntel Black - MATILDA - Lyric Theatre 2%

Haley Claire Gustafson - LIZZIE: THE ROCK MUSICAL - Southern Plains Productions 2%

Colin Anderson - CAROUSEL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 2%

Robin Robinson - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theater 2%

Emma Cook - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theatre 2%

Anna McGuire - PIPPIN - University of Oklahoma 2%

Steven Reese - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 2%

Megan Brown - HEATHERS - Upstage Theater 2%

Logan Rottmayer - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theatre 2%

Lydia Campbell - PIPPIN - University of Oklahoma 1%

Sheridan McMichael - HEAD OVER HEELS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 1%

Xander Chauncey - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 1%

Maurice Quintel Simmons - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Poteet Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Delaney Horton - MARISOL - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 10%

Caleb McLaren as Tommy - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University 8%

Wil Rogers - HONKY - The Vanguart 7%

Delaney Horton - ENRON - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 7%

Maddie Wall - AN UNSPEAKABLE TRIUMPH OF SUPREME BRILLIANCE - Jewel Box Theatre 7%

Jackson West as Mickey - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University 6%

Jessa Schinske - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Jewel Box Theatre 6%

Alexandra Eckelbarger as Emma - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University 5%

Maurice Quintel Simmons - HAMLET - 3rd Act Theatre Company 5%

Steven Reese - LITTLE WOMEN - Hoshall Productions 4%

Logan Wilkinson as Ben - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University 4%

Denise Hughes - HAMLET - 3rd Act Theatre Company 4%

Joe Burleigh - HAY FEVER - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

Lilli Bassett - LITTLE WOMEN - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

Eloka Dilke - ENRON - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 2%

Jacey Nichole - HAMLET - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Christine Lanning - STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - JewelBox 2%

Shane Dootlittle - TOM SAWYER - Hoshall Productions 2%

Thor Bautz - HAMLET - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Lilli Bassett - RUMORS - JewelBox 1%

David Burkhart - LITTLE WOMEN - 3rd Act Theatre Co. 1%

Amaya Perkins - ENRON - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 1%

Justin Doolittle - LITTLE WOMEN - Hoshall Productions 1%

Reed Wayne - HAMLET - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

Jonah Muscarella - THE SHAKESPEARE CONSPIRACY - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

