12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards; Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Standings - 12/19/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Inua Ellams - EVENING WITH AN IMMIGRANT - Oklahoma City Reperatory Theatre 73%

MOIPEI - FROM THE LAND OF THE LION TO THE BIG APPLE - Blue Strawberry Cabaret 27%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Vincent Sandoval - CAROUSEL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 16%

AmyReynolds Reed - MATILDA - Lyric Theatre 14%

Patrick Towne - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre 12%

Patrick Towne & Sarah Royse - ANASTASIA - Memorial High School 11%

Hui Cha Poos - LIZZIE: THE ROCK MUSICAL - Southern Plains Productions 9%

Kelsey Paul - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 7%

Amy Reynolds Reed - HEAD OVER HEELS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

Elizabeth Dragoo - SPAMALOT - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 7%

Karen Bethel - PIPPIN - University of Oklahoma 5%

Justin Larman - LEGALLY BLONDE - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 4%

Lyn Cramer - SHE LOVES ME - University of Oklahoma 3%

Patrick Towne - ANASTASIA - Edmond Memorial High School 3%

Patrick Towne - SOUND OF MUSIC - Upstage Theatre 3%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jeffrey Meek - KINKY BOOTS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 12%

E.B. Brooks - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 11%

Jeffery Meek - HEAD OVER HEELS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 10%

Patrick Towne - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre 9%

Kristy Johnson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 9%

Darci McKinnon - ANASTASIA - Memorial High School 8%

Jeffrey Meek - CAROUSEL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

Patrick Towne - ANASTASIA - Edmond Memorial High School 7%

Armando Ortiz - LIZZIE: THE ROCK MUSICAL - Southern Plains Productions 5%

Jeffrey Meek - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 5%

Jamie Brewster - LITTLE WOMEN - 3rd Act Theatre Co. 4%

Jeffrey Meek - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 4%

Jenny Rottmayer - SOUND OF MUSIC - Upstage Theatre 3%

Michael James - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Pollard Theatre 2%

Dakota Lee Bryant and Amandanell Bold - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Dakota Lee Bryant - THE SHAKESPEARE CONSPIRACY - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Dakota Lee Bryant - HAMLET - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Ashley Wells - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 12%

Lynne Taylor-Corbett - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 11%

Patrick Towne - ANASTASIA - Memorial High School 8%

Suzanne Ritchal - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 7%

Patrick Towne - HEATHERS - Upstage Theater 7%

Robin Robinson - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Santa Fe High School, Edmond 7%

Michael Baron - CAROUSEL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

Laura Himes - SPAMALOT - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 6%

Cameron King - LIZZIE: THE ROCK MUSICAL - Southern Plains Productions 6%

Michael Baron - HEAD OVER HEELS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 5%

Colin Andrulonis - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Poteet Theatre 5%

Timothy Stewart - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Pollard Theatre 4%

Patrick Towne - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 4%

Gerry McIntyre - A NEW BRAIN - University of Oklahoma 3%

Justin Larman - LEGALLY BLONDE - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 3%

Mervin Tay - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Sooner Theatre 2%

Jenny Rottmayer and Patrick Towne - SOUND OF MUSIC - Upstage Theatre 2%

Patrick Towne and Jenny Rottmayer - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Upstage Theater 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Michael Baron & Ashley Wells - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 19%

Patrick Towne - RADIUM GIRLS - Edmond Memorial 18%

Casey Kassal - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University 13%

Kriss Kuss - ENRON - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 5%

Jamie Brewster - LITTLE WOMEN - 3rd Act Theatre Co. 5%

Peggy Hoshall - LITTLE WOMEN - Hoshall Productions 4%

Patrick Towne - 12 ANGY JURORS - Edmond Memorial High School 4%

Jerome Stevenson - MARISOL - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 4%

Jacob Musgrove - LUNGS - Southern Plains Productions 4%

LàCharles Purvey - THE AMEN CORNER - Jewel Box Theatre 3%

Carol McDonald - A UNSPEAKABLE TRIUMPH OF SUPREME BRILLIANCE - Jewel Box Theatre 3%

Jared Blount - THE 39 STEPS - The Pollard Theatre 3%

Heath Jones Jr - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Jewel Box Theatre 3%

Kate Adams - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

Dakota Lee Bryant - HAMLET - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Don Taylor - SHERLOCK HOLMES - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Holly McNatt - A PORTION FOR FOXES - Theatre Crude Fringe Festival 1%

Grant Wilson - EVERLASTING CHOCOLATE THERAPY - Out of the Box 1%

Amandanell Bold - CHAGRIN FALLS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

Peggy Hoshall - TOM SAWYER - Hoshall Productions 1%

Don Taylor - HAY FEVER - 3rd Act Theatre Company 0%



Best Ensemble Performance

DISANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 8%

CAROUSEL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 8%

THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University 7%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre 7%

ANASTASIA - Memorial High School 7%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Santa Fe High School, Edmond 5%

FALSETTOS - Upstage Theatre 5%

ENRON - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 5%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 4%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

LIZZIE: THE ROCK MUSICAL - Southern Plains Productions 3%

LITTLE WOMEN - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Poteet Theatre 3%

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

PIPPIN - University of Oklahoma 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Kismet 2%

HONKY - The Vanguart 2%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Pollard Theatre 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Upstage Theater 2%

BRO? - Co.llective Arts Productions 2%

SPAMALOT - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 2%

FOLLIES - Edmond Memorial High School 2%

MARISOL - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 1%

HAMLET - Oklahoma Shakespeare 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Fabian Garcia - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 11%

Kennedy Nichols, Elizabeth Joos - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University 10%

Brett Rottmayer - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre 9%

Andrew Himes - LEGALLY BLONDE - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 9%

Anthony Risi - ANASTASIA - Edmond Memorial High School 8%

Andy Wilding - ENRON - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 8%

Helena Kuukka - KINKY BOOTS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

Fabian J. Garcia - HEAD OVER HEELS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

Micahel Long - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Pollard Theatre 5%

Helena Kuukka - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 4%

Ian Evans - PIPPIN - University of Oklahoma 4%

Fabian J. Garcia - LIZZIE: THE ROCK MUSICAL - Southern Plains Productions (at the Myriad Gardens in Oklahoma City) 4%

Helena Kuukka - CAROUSEL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 4%

Graham Darnell - LUNGS - Southern Plains Productions 3%

Isaiah J. Williams - RUMORS - JewelBox 2%

Amandanell Bold - HAMLET - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Ethan Drezner - MARISOL - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 2%

Michele Fields - CHAGRIN FALLS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Aubrey Ross - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre 13%

David Andrew Rogers - CAROUSEL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 12%

Wes Singleton - ANASTASIA (NON-EQUITY) - Memorial High School 12%

Candace Fish - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 9%

Reagan Casteel - HEAD OVER HEELS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 9%

Dr. Shermie Potts - SISTER ACT, THE MUSICAL - Santa Fe High School, Edmond 8%

Brian Hamilton - PIPPIN - University of Oklahoma 7%

Jude Caminos - LIZZIE: THE ROCK MUSICAL - Southern Plains Productions 6%

Jan McDaniel - KINKY BOOTS - Upstage Theatre 6%

Daniel Willsey - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Poteet Theatre 6%

Jordan Andrews - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theater 4%

Michael Stafford - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Pollard Theatre 4%

Paul Christman - SHE LOVES ME - University of Oklahoma 3%



Best Musical

CHILDREN OF EDEN - Oklahoma City University 10%

DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 10%

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre 10%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 8%

ANASTASIA - Memorial High School 7%

KINKY BOOTS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 5%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Santa Fe High School, Edmond 5%

LIZZIE: THE ROCK MUSICAL - Southern Plains Productions 4%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Lyric Theatre 4%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Poteet Theatre 3%

FALSETTOS - Upstage Theatre 3%

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Pollard Theatre 3%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Kismet 3%

THE LION KING - OKC Broadway 3%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Upstage Theatre 3%

SPAMALOT - Kismet Arts Studio & Theatre 2%

PIPPIN - University of Oklahoma 2%

A NEW BRAIN - University of Oklahoma 2%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Deer Creek High School 2%

SHE LOVES ME - University of Oklahoma 1%

PRETTY WOMAN - OKC Broadway 1%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - Mustang High School 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 56%

EVERLASTING CHOCOLATE THERAPY - Out of the Box 14%

THE AMEN CORNER - Jewel Box Theatre 11%

EAT SLAY LEAVE - 3rd Act Theatre Company 10%

SHAKESPEARE CONSPIRACY - 3rd Act Theatre Company 9%



Best Performer In A Musical

Emilee Stubbs - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theater 8%

Talyn Nolan - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Santa Fe High School, Edmond 8%

Shaun Taylor-Corbett - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 8%

MK Mackey - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre 7%

Jamard Richardson - KINKY BOOTS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

Crayton Haney - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Deer Creek High School 7%

Mia Lashley - ANASTASIA - Edmond Memorial High School 6%

Lee Walter - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

Aubrey Ross - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theatre 4%

Sadie Farmer - LIZZIE: THE ROCK MUSICAL - Southern Plains Productions 4%

Cam Taylor - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Poteet Theatre 4%

Maddy Mae Billings - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Upstage Theatre 4%

Angela Gomez - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

George Soter - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 3%

Lily Nicholas - PIPPIN - University of Oklahoma 3%

Paris Richardson - SHE LOVES ME - University of Oklahoma 3%

April Ortiz - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

Carter Haney - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Deer Creek High School 2%

Ashley Carr - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 2%

Carson Burton - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre 2%

Brandon Adams - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Sooner Theatre 2%

Cheyanne Marie - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Sooner Theatre 2%

Paige Cain - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 1%

Brent Florendo - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 1%

Julia Donaldson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Joe Kelley - 12 ANGRY JURORS - Edmond Nemorial High School 14%

Jonathan Beck Reed - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 12%

Julian Ibarra as Ned - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University 11%

Jerome Stevenson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 9%

Farley McDaniel as Felix - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University 4%

Amanda Lee - VENUS IN FUR - Oklahoma Shakespeare in the Park 4%

Wil Rogers - THE 39 STEPS - The Pollard Theatre 4%

Giovanni Fontana as Bruce - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University 4%

Emory Otto as Kile - BRO? - Co.llective Arts Productions 4%

Jessica Carabajal - THE CATMASTER CYCLE - Theatre Crude Fringe Festival 3%

Caitlin Cairns - LITTLE WOMEN - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

Cam Taylor - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

Denise Hughes - AN UNSPEAKABLE TRIUMPH OF SUPREME BRILLIANCE - Jewel Box Theatre 3%

Rob May - AN UNSPEAKABLE TRIUMPH OF SUPREME BRILLIANCE - Jewel Box Theatre 3%

Casey Kassal as Cousin - BRO? - Co.llective Arts Productions 3%

Lola Zwirtz - LITTLE WOMEN - Hoshall Productions 3%

Vivian Le - CHAGRIN FALLS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Gianna Hoffman - LUNGS - Southern Plains Productions 2%

Drew Bos - LUNGS - Southern Plains Productions 2%

John C. Arnold - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

Austin Tracy - TOM SAWYER - Hoshall Productions 1%

Kathy Skaggs - HAMLET - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

Taylor Reich - RUMORS - JewelBox 1%

Tony Kesserwani as Charles - BRO? - Co.llective Arts Productions 1%

Kaelin McGowan - HAMLET - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%



Best Play

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 24%

THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University 14%

RADIUM GIRLS - Edmond Memorial 14%

ENRON - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 6%

12 ANGRY JURORS - Edmond Memorial High School 6%

LITTLE WOMEN - 3rd Act Theatre Company 6%

LUNGS - Southern Plains Productions 5%

THE 39 STEPS - The Pollard Theatre 4%

HAMLET - Oklahoma Shakespeare 4%

HONKY - The Vanguart 3%

AN UNSPEAKABLE TRIUMPH OF SUPREME BRILLIANCE - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

MARISOL - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 2%

THE AMEN CORNER - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

TOM SAWYER - Hoshall Productions 2%

AN IDEAL HUSBAND - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

PUFFS - Rose State Theatre 1%

EVERLASTING CHOCOLATE THERAPY - Out of the Box 1%

SHAKESPEARE CONSPIRACY - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

CHAGRIN FALLS - 3rd Act Theatre Company 0%



Best Production of an Opera

PAGLIACCI - Painted Sky Opera 56%

NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE - The Yale Theatre 44%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Anthony Risi - ANASTASIA - Memorial High School 13%

Shawn Irish - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 13%

Brett Rottmayer and Patrick Towne - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre 12%

Suzanne Ritchal - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 11%

Kimberly Powers - KINKY BOOTS - Lyric Theatre 11%

Jason Foreman - ENRON - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 9%

Kimberly Powers - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 9%

Michael Long and Jared Blount - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Pollard Theatre 7%

Kimberly Powers - CAROUSEL - Lyric Theatre 6%

Deb Sivigny - HEAD OVER HEELS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 5%

Jason Foreman - MARISOL - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 5%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Abigail Templer - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University 16%

Brett Rottmayer - SOUND OF MUSIC - Upstage Theatre 13%

Corey Ray - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 13%

Jared Blount - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Pollard Theatre 11%

Corey Ray - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 9%

Corey Ray - CAROUSEL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

Corey Ray - KINKY BOOTS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 7%

Jacob Henry - KINKY BOOTS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

Harley Harris - ENRON - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 5%

Corey Ray - HEAD OVER HEELS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 4%

Christine Jolly - HAMLET - 3rd Act Theatre Company 4%

Dakota Lee Bryant - CYRANO DE BERGERAC - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Eddie Gert - THE RED LAMP - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Harley Harris - MARISOL - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Ella Latham - LEGALLY BONDE - Kismet 9%

Baylee Fitzgerald as Heather Mcnamara - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre 8%

Thomas Olsen - KINKY BOOTS - Lyric Theatre 7%

Anette Barrios-Torres - CAROUSEL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 6%

Caleb Barnett - KINKY BOOTS - Lyric Theatrr 6%

Keegan Buckaloo - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theatre 6%

Matoaka Little Eagle - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 4%

Grace Pierce - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Santa Fe High School, Edmond 4%

Alyssa Peters - HEAD OVER HEELS - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 3%

Meghan Haynes - HEATHERS - Upstage Theater 3%

Lance Overdorff - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 3%

Abigail Brock - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theatre 3%

Anthony Neumann - LEGALLY BLONDE - Kismet 2%

Shawntel Black - MATILDA - Lyric Theatre 2%

Haley Claire Gustafson - LIZZIE: THE ROCK MUSICAL - Southern Plains Productions 2%

Chelsea Zeno - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 2%

Colin Anderson - CAROUSEL - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 2%

Emma Cook - FALSETTOS - Upstage Theatre 2%

Xander Chauncey - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 2%

Robin Robinson - HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Upstage Theater 2%

Steven Reese - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Poteet Theatre 2%

Anna McGuire - PIPPIN - University of Oklahoma 2%

Megan Brown - HEATHERS - Upstage Theater 2%

Spencer Battiest - DISTANT THUNDER - Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma 1%

Bellah Crawford as Cara - BRO? - Co.llective Arts Productions 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Delaney Horton - MARISOL - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 9%

David Burkhart - LITTLE WOMEN - 3rd Act Theatre Co. 9%

Caleb McLaren as Tommy - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University 7%

Wil Rogers - HONKY - The Vanguart 7%

Delaney Horton - ENRON - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 6%

Jessa Schinske - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Jewel Box Theatre 6%

Maddie Wall - AN UNSPEAKABLE TRIUMPH OF SUPREME BRILLIANCE - Jewel Box Theatre 6%

Jackson West as Mickey - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University 6%

Maurice Quintel Simmons - HAMLET - 3rd Act Theatre Company 5%

Alexandra Eckelbarger as Emma - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University 5%

Steven Reese - LITTLE WOMEN - Hoshall Productions 4%

Logan Wilkinson as Ben - THE NORMAL HEART - Oklahoma City University 4%

Denise Hughes - HAMLET - 3rd Act Theatre Company 4%

Joe Burleigh - HAY FEVER - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

Lilli Bassett - LITTLE WOMEN - 3rd Act Theatre Company 3%

Christine Lanning - STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - JewelBox 2%

Amaya Perkins - ENRON - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 2%

Jacey Nichole - HAMLET - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Eloka Dilke - ENRON - Oklahoma City University School of Theatre 2%

Thor Bautz - HAMLET - 3rd Act Theatre Company 2%

Shane Dootlittle - TOM SAWYER - Hoshall Productions 2%

Lilli Bassett - RUMORS - JewelBox 1%

Justin Doolittle - LITTLE WOMEN - Hoshall Productions 1%

Reed Wayne - HAMLET - 3rd Act Theatre Company 1%

Sean Spencer - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Jewel Box Theatre 1%

