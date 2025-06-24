XENA: WARRIOR MUSICAL to Have Film Screening at Culture Lab LIC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lucier&Rose is presenting immersive screening of Xena: Warrior Musical Live! at Culture Lab LIC on Saturday, July 12 at 7:00pm.

An epic tale of mythological escapades and intense sapphic love, Xena: Warrior Musical was performed at 3 Dollar Bill in September, 2022 as a limited preview and captured in this multi-camera edit.

If you missed it the first time, now is your chance to experience this new take on the Xenaverse! If you saw it and loved it, come relive the adventure with friends and make some new ones!

Aphrodite, Goddess of Love (Stephanie Craven) will host. Featuring guest performers, surprises to enhance your viewing pleasure (think Rocky Horror Picture Show), and a wild Amazon Dance Party to follow feat. DJ Lezbro.

Free popcorn, wine and beer available for purchase. Dress code: Amazons, warriors, goddesses, sapphic figures of myth...you get the idea!

ABOUT XENA: WARRIOR MUSICAL

Xena Warrior Musical: The Lost Scroll by Lucier&Rose is a full length musical with more than 20 well-crafted original and eclectic songs -plus a few epic battle scores!- that pay tribute to the show you know and love. This action-packed production is an exciting new way to experience television's lesbian awakening of the '90s!

