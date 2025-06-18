World Premiere Production of Spencer Senzon's ELEMENTS Comes to the Nu Box Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The first production of Elements opens at the Nu Box Theater next month, introducing this wild, epic, theatrical odyssey to the New York City stage. The full title of the play is Elements: A Genre Bending War Play Featuring Famous Faces & Gwyneth Paltrow, by Spencer Senzon. The production features direction by Keeley Dunn Heagerty, dramaturgy by Alexandra Rogers, intimacy coordination from Ren Kelly, lighting design by Ethan Foley, and props by Cara McEarlan.

Sam's life is in limbo. Their relationship's crumbling, and student loans are looming. Their Best Friend, Gwyneth Paltrow, is doing her absolute best to help them through it. When a barrage of Sam's exes suddenly appear like the 5 horsemen of the apocalypse, they discover they're the star player in an ancient elemental war. Ruth Bader Ginsburg stages a high-stakes rescue. Gwyneth finds unexpected love. Jesus is a vaping influencer. And the Garden of Eden? She's frankly exhausted. With a prophecy hanging in the balance, the fate of our most beloved icons rests on one final kickball game.

Cast:

Sam: Lauren Rose

Gwen: Olivia Rubrum

Eden Lauren Rosemurgy

RBG: Grace Lardner

Mars: Kaden Potak

JC: Lauren Keffler

Joe: Kristina Silva

Liam: Max Rubrum

Jake: Julia Coffey

John: Katie Kendrick

Luke: Roxy Areco

Announcer: Hope Urbonas

Comments