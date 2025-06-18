World Premiere Production of Spencer Senzon's ELEMENTS Comes to the Nu Box Theater

Performances run July 10-19.
The first production of Elements opens at the Nu Box Theater next month, introducing this wild, epic, theatrical odyssey to the New York City stage. The full title of the play is Elements: A Genre Bending War Play Featuring Famous Faces & Gwyneth Paltrow, by Spencer Senzon. The production features direction by Keeley Dunn Heagerty, dramaturgy by Alexandra Rogers, intimacy coordination from Ren Kelly, lighting design by Ethan Foley, and props by Cara McEarlan.
Sam's life is in limbo. Their relationship's crumbling, and student loans are looming. Their Best Friend, Gwyneth Paltrow, is doing her absolute best to help them through it. When a barrage of Sam's exes suddenly appear like the 5 horsemen of the apocalypse, they discover they're the star player in an ancient elemental war. Ruth Bader Ginsburg stages a high-stakes rescue. Gwyneth finds unexpected love. Jesus is a vaping influencer. And the Garden of Eden? She's frankly exhausted. With a prophecy hanging in the balance, the fate of our most beloved icons rests on one final kickball game.
Sam: Lauren Rose
Gwen: Olivia Rubrum
Eden Lauren Rosemurgy
RBG: Grace Lardner
Mars: Kaden Potak
JC: Lauren Keffler
Joe: Kristina Silva
Liam: Max Rubrum
Jake: Julia Coffey
John: Katie Kendrick
Luke: Roxy Areco
Announcer: Hope Urbonas
Videos