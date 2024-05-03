Works by Sharone Sayegh, Danny J Rooney & More to be Featured in NYTB New Works Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 17th season of New York Theatre Barn's award-winning New Works Series continues on Monday, May 20th, 2024 at 7PM ET at the Five Angels Theater in NYC (789 Tenth Avenue – the theatre is located on the 2nd Floor). The presentation will feature excerpts from the new musicals The Game Boy and Durra Leung's Lullabies for Motherf*ckers Vol.1, as well as a conversation with the writers moderated by Artistic Director Joe Barros and producer Harmony Harris.

The new musical The Game Boy has a book by Danny J Rooney and Sharone Sayegh, and music and lyrics by Danny J Rooney. It's 1982 and the first day of high school for Omari, a Middle Eastern American arcade gamer. After a run-in with the school bully, he gets locked in the girls bathroom where he stumbles upon a gateway to an alternate 8-bit universe. The Game Boy is a story of resilience in the face of adversity. It's about finding yourself, realizing your own power, and challenging stereotypes.About the show and its development.

The new musical Durra Leung's Lullabies for Motherf*ckers Vol.1 has book, music and lyrics by Durra Leung. The original meta musical centers on Durra, a chronically single, gay, musical theatre writer from China, desperately staging his own version of “American romantic comedy,” in order to achieve a happily ever after in real life. However, the cracks in his narrative start to show and the hired performers start to rebel. Will Durra's crooked rom-com have a happy ending? More importantly, will Durra get a happy ending?

Recognized by the National Alliance for Musical Theatre's Innovation & Exploration Fund, the New Works Series will also be streamed live by Full Out Creative. A limited amount of tickets for the in-person audience are $25, and tickets to live stream the presentation are $15, and can be purchased here. There is a 20% off discount code (NWS20) for Deaf and hard of hearing audience members who would like to attend either in-person or watch the livestream.

New York Theatre Barn will continue to provide Live CART and captioning accessibility services provided in part by TDF. The presentation will also be ASL-interpreted. New York Theatre Barn's programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.

