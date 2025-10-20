 tracker
Works & Process to Present PETER & THE WOLF By Sergei Prokofiev With Isaac Mizrahi

Performances will run from Friday, December 5 through Sunday, December 14.

By: Oct. 20, 2025
Works & Process to Present PETER & THE WOLF By Sergei Prokofiev With Isaac Mizrahi Image
Works & Process will present Peter & the Wolf by Sergei Prokofiev with Isaac Mizrahi from Friday, December 5 through Sunday, December 14 in the Peter B. Lewis Theater at Guggenheim.

Isaac Mizrahi narrates and directs Sergei Prokofiev's charming children's classic, Peter & the Wolf, accompanied by Carnegie Hall's Ensemble Connect, conducted by Michael P. Atkinson. The cast, wearing costumes by Mizrahi, performs choreography by John Heginbotham, bringing the thirty-minute story to life for the young and young at heart. No matter how tall or small, everyone needs a ticket.

Complete Performance Schedule

Fri, Dec 5, 6:30 pm

Sat, Dec 6, 11 am, 1, and 2:30 pm

Sun, Dec 7, 11 am, 1, and 2:30 pm

Sat, Dec 13, 2:30, 4, and 5:30 pm

Sun, Dec 14, 11 am, 1, and 2:30 pm



