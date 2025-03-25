Works & Process Will Host The Metropolitan Opera: John Adams' ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Works & Process will present The Metropolitan Opera: John Adams's Antony and Cleopatra on Monday, April 28, 2025 at Guggenheim New York in the Peter B. Lewis Theater, 1071 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10128 at 7pm. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online now.

On May 12, 2025, preeminent American composer John Adams returns to the Metropolitan Opera in New York for the company premiere of his latest opera, Antony and Cleopatra—a glorious adaptation of Shakespeare's immortal drama. Groundbreaking director

Elkhanah Pulitzer brings a new production to the Met stage, transporting the story of troubled romance and political strife from ancient Rome to the Golden Age of Hollywood in the 1930s. Ahead of this historic premiere, Met General Manager Peter Gelb moderates a discussion with director Elkhanah Pulitzer, set designer Mimi Lien, and choreographer Annie-B Parson, and Pulitzer. Soprano Julia Bullock, bass-baritone Gerald Finley, and tenor Paul Appleby, and pianist Laura Poe perform highlights from the score then join the discussion.

About Works & Process

Championing performing artists and their creative process for each step from studio to stage, Works & Process features artists both those from the world's largest organizations and emerging new talent. Works & Process amplifies performing arts traditions that transcend the stage, and encourage audiences to spectate, participate, and continue the conversation beyond the stage. Works & Process programs blend artist discussion and performance highlights, with post-performance receptions at Guggenheim New York and beyond. During the summer, Works & Process curates and presents free outdoor dance programs with Manhattan West and City Parks Foundation's SummerStage.

Works & Process Artists-in-Residence are provided with commissions and made-to-measure LaunchPAD creative residencies that are fully funded and sequenced, offering 24/7 studio availability, on-site housing, health insurance enrollment access, industry-leading residency fees, and transportation to fifteen residency partners across MA, NJ, NY, and VT.

