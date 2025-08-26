Willy Falk and More to Star in TRUMAN VS. ISRAEL Off-Broadway at Theater At St. Clements

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



​Tony Award nominee Willy Falk and other Broadway performers have joined Greenhouse Theater Center's world premiere Off-Broadway production of Truman vs. Israel: Abzug and the Undressing of Truman, a timely and provocative new play by William Spatz exposing the little-known political clash behind the creation of Israel. Performances will be staged Off-Broadway at the Theater at St. Clement's, 423 West 46th Street in NYC with previews beginning Thursday, October 9, 2025, through January 4, 2026. Opening night is Thursday, October 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Randy White directs a cast of four, led by Tony Award nominee Willy Falk* as Truman (B'way: original “Chris” in Miss Saigon; TV: “And Just Like That”) and Sasha Eden* as Bella Abzug (Off-B'way: I Stand Before You Naked II, Bold Girls, Scab) with Broadway talents Matt Caplan* (B'way: Rent, High Fidelity, Spider Man…) and Mark Lotito* (Bway: The Most Happy Fella, Victor/Victoria).

President Harry S. Truman's unlikely rise to power led to one of history's most pivotal moments: the founding of Israel. In Truman vs. Israel, he faces the sharp mind and relentless questioning of trailblazing lawyer Bella Abzug, as the truth behind one of his most consequential decisions comes to light. This gripping new play strips away the layers of legacy, power, and politics to reveal the man behind the presidency. Smart and provocative—this is history in the hot seat.

“Truman is just a compelling character. A man at the center of so many consequential decisions, and getting it from all sides. But claiming to have no regrets," notes Director Randy White. "So when a young Bella Abzug shows up–eager to make her mark as a young lawyer–the interrogation begins. Truman vs. Israel is like a fabulous (in all senses) and riveting first draft of history."

Performances are Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. No performances on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, or New Year's Eve at 7:30 p.m. Opening night is Thursday, October 16 at 7:30 p.m. The runtime is 90 minutes, no intermission.

﻿Truman vs. Israel is produced by Greenhouse Theater Center. Co-Producers: William Spatz and Wendy Spatz. Set Designer: Lauren Helpern; Lighting Designer: Tyler Micoleau. General Manager: SN Prods / Scott Newsome; Casting: Daryl Eisenberg Casting; Production Manager: Ana Mai de Quesada; Public Relations: Paul Siebold / Off Off PR.