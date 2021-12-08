LIFE THROUGH MY EYES Will Be Presented At The New York Theatre Winterfest 2021

Presenting their newest original work, Aurway Repertory Theatre's, Life Through My Eyes, written and composed by Lawrence Dandridge and directed by Veronica Gonmiah, will be making its stage premiere, this week, at the New York Winterfest 2021!

Dates:

Wednesday, December 8th @ 4:00pm

Friday, December 10th @ 6:30 pm

Sunday, December 12th @ 1:00pm

Purchase your tickets now!

This suspense-filled story follows Tony, a young teen riddled with depression and anxiety, through a series of journal entries. A group of his peers read through his experiences set to music and monologues in hopes to avoid the same devastating end that claimed his mother. This piece explores suicide awareness and the effects of mental health on urban teenagers.

This show will feature the following Aurway ARTISTs: Marcus Beckett as Tony, Brianna Thomas as Brittney, Martin Carpenter as Jared, Nigel Finley as Masson, and director, Veronica Gonmiah as Tasha.Aurway is a network of emerging and professional artists dedicated to the pursuit, presentation, and creation of culturally relevant art, highlighting the experiences of black and brown people. Through community partnerships, educational workshops, and public performances we create space for artists and viewers alike to engage in a dialogue on pressing social issues impacting our community while experiencing an unconventional approach to artmaking and theatrical performance.With that, we challenge all our members to be not just performers but ARTISTs geared to make a lasting change in and out of their community.