Wagner College Theatre Will Perform SILENT SKY

For all the dreamers under the moon, SILENT SKY tells the story of Henrietta Leavitt, who unlocked the universe and redefined what we know about the cosmos. When she began working at the Harvard Observatory, the pinnacle of the astronomical community, in the 1900s, she joined a group of female "human computers." She quickly learned she was not allowed to touch a telescope or express an original idea. Wildy passionate about her craft, she silently broke those barriers, and Miss Leavitt's stars came to life in an immense scientific discovery that would shift the evolution of astronomy. Following the true story of the 19th-century astronomer, SILENT SKY is a biographical play: a hymn to the unsung heroes who stood before us and an inspiration to the leaders of tomorrow.

"It is a show built on love! Whether it's the characters' love for science or each other, every single line of this show is part of an epic love story!" says Assistant Director Micaela O'Rourke. "We get to see Henrietta fearlessly fight for herself, her craft, and her relationships because they are all things she holds very, very close to her heart. It is truly inspiring!" According to Salvatore Romania, who portrays the character of Peter Shaw in the play, "SILENT SKY is incredibly special because it [blends] the concepts of astronomy, romance, art, and dedication, into one captivating play."

SILENT SKY, directed by Maria-Ioana Andrei ('26 Arts Administration major), opens a Stage One season dedicated to productions directed by student artists and mentored by esteemed faculty member Lou Jacob. This unique season highlights the department's commitment to nurturing the next generation of innovative directors. Student directors submitted original project proposals and were selected through a competitive process by a panel of faculty members, including WCT's professor of directing Mickey Tennenbaum. The theatre program is composed entirely of undergraduates, and earning such leadership roles is a testament to their talent and the rigor of their training. The chosen productions reflect a dynamic range of voices, styles, and theatrical visions.

Up next is ANTIGONE, the timeless Sophoclean tragedy, directed by Shane Hickey ('26 Theatre Studies major), who brings a contemporary lens to this classic tale of resistance and fate. Closing out the season is a lively adaptation of Shakespeare's beloved comedy, MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, reimagined and directed by Sierra Friday ('26 Design, Technology, and Management major). Join us at Wagner College Theatre as we celebrate student creativity and the collaborative spirit of learning.

Performances run October 9, 10 at 7:30PM, October 11 at 4:00PM and 8:00PM, and October 12 at 2:00PM. All performances will be in Wagner College Theatre's Stage One.

Theatre patrons are welcome to park in the Tiers Lot Visitor Parking and the Stadium Parking Lot. To find the Wagner College Main Entrance with a GPS, use 631 Howard Ave, Staten Island, NY.

Director Maria-Ioana Andrei, Directing Supervisor Lou Jacob, Dramaturg Micaela O'Rourke, Scenic Designer Jareb Goldston, Lighting Designer Alex Rice, Costume Designer Sierra Friday, Sound Designer Moya Williams, Hair and Makeup Designer Tait Eddington, Production Manager Vicki Neal, Stage Manager Ash Milligan, Technical Director Brian T. Sharron, Prop Master Roux Colacino. Cast includes: Molly Hopton, Emma Mastoros, Salvatore Romania, Gianna Marini, Mikaila Miller, Tessa Miles Rosen, Quill Cooke, and Mackenzie Walsh.