Wagner College Theatre Stage One Presents John Cariani's LOVE/SICK, November 21-24

Wagner College Theatre Stage One presents Love/Sick, a collection of comedies, by John Cariani (Almost, Maine), from November 21 through 24.

John Cariani's Love/Sick is a collection of nine slightly twisted and completely hilarious short plays. Set on a Friday night in an alternate suburban reality, this 80-minute romp explores the pain and the joy that comes with being in love. Full of imperfect lovers and dreamers, Love/Sick is an unromantic comedy for the romantic in everyone.

Directed by Mickey Tennenbaum Love/Sick features Madi Asgeirsson, Aaron Blandino, Jordan Burnett, Melanie DeRosa, Kirsten Kaiser, Maddie Kendall, David Leon, Ayjah Maggert, Joshua Staufenberg and Connor Wynn.

The production is designed by Devyn Storholm (scenic design), Hailey Delaney (lighting design), Teagan Hamel (costume design), Mary Omilian (props master) and original music by Julian Sleisher. Anna Kruger-Dull is Technical Director. Alyssa Saylor is production stage manager.

Cariani is a playwright and actor who has appeared on and Off-Broadway, TV and film. His first play, Almost Maine, is one of the most frequently produced works in the country. John's recent Broadway credits include the Tony Award-winning The Band's Visit and Something Rotten! He is a Tony Award nominee for Fiddler on the Roof.

Love/Sick performances are Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased by phone Monday through Friday from 12pm-4pm at 718-390-3259, or at the Wagner College Theatre Box Office, located in Main Hall. Wagner students attend free with student ID.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You