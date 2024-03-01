WITHOUT GOD AS MY LOVER Comes to Theater For the New City in May

In the play WITHOUT GOD AS MY LOVER a daughter's quest to pry the details of her estranged father's final confession from a conflicted priest takes the two down a path of flirty theological debates that lead to profound spiritual discovery.

WITHOUT GOD AS MY LOVER, a 90-minute two-hander written by Megan Medley and being produced by Taproot Creatives will have you questioning everything you believe about religion when it opens in May. The story examines spirituality, dogma, and family discord in a heartfelt exploration of love and what it really means to have faith.

Disowned by her father for disobeying church doctrine, Teresa-a former Catholic turned atheist, digs for the truth of her estranged father's last days by playing a game of cat and mouse with the priest who took her father's final confession. Father Daniel's unconventional approach to church ideology restores Teresa's strength just as her irreverence for church doctrine shakes his foundation. An improbable, seductive, and altogether forbidden romance blossoms as the two heal each other's wounds and challenge each other's conceptions of faith, love, and forgiveness.

Without God As My Lover runs May 15th through May 19th for a limited run at Theater for the New City. Casting is currently underway and will be announced shortly.

Taproot Creatives is an ensemble collective that creates new work, uplifts the stories of women and other marginalized genders, and emphasizes non-hierarchical collaboration. We are a group of female-identifying actors, writers, directors, and producers committed to making art accessible to all and creating work that sparks thought, conversation, and action.