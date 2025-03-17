WHY TAYLOR SWIFT IS GAY: A PRESENTATION Comes to Theatre [Untitled]

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre [Untitled] will kick off its 2025 Reading Series with a reading of Why Taylor Swift is Gay: A Presentation by Lilly Camp. The reading will take place on March 31st at 7pm and is directed by Alex Keegan. The cast features Susannah Perkins (Broadway: Romeo + Juliet, Network), Olivia Rose Barresi, and Valeria Aceves.

A playwright and self-proclaimed "Gaylor" takes us through a presentation on why they are convinced that Taylor Swift is gay (and leaving clues to out herself to queers), interspersing lecture, songs, and scenes of Taylor and her supposed relationships with three women. But what begins as their exploration of Taylor's career, public life, and possible secrets is interrupted by Taylor hijacking the presentation and staging moments with the playwright's own ex-lovers, until the playwright is faced not with the truth about Taylor, but instead with the reality of why they so badly need her to be gay.

Theatre [Untitled] strives to provide a nurturing platform for undiscovered artists to forge igniting, challenging, and emboldening new and reinvented works while educating and empowering the next generation of artists. Theatre [Untitled] invites the community, theater enthusiasts, artists, and industry professionals to join them for an evening of impactful new theater. The TU Reading Series provides a unique opportunity to support emerging artists and become an active participant in the development of innovative new work.

Theatre [Untitled]'s Reading Series is FREE for all to attend. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/TUTIX2025. Following the reading, the cast and creative team will engage in a reception and post-reading discussion.

Comments