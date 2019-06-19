Village Playwrights Announce Upcoming Events

Check out the latest news about up-coming events at The Village Playwrights. TVP meet the second and fourth Thursday of the month from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Studio 353, 353 W. 48th St., NYC in Studio 4. Everyone is welcome. $5 suggested donation.



June 27, 7 pm -- Riot and Revolution: staged readings of short plays to commemorate the Stonewall Rebellion

The plays and playwrights are

"Night of Broken Glass" by Merryn Johns

A Jewish-Irish lesbian couple struggles to find acceptance from outsiders and from each other until it becomes clear that only a revolution will keep them together.

Merryn Johns is a journalist, magazine editor, and playwright based in New York City. By day she works as the editor-in-chief of Curve magazine, and as a digital news producer for a multinational mass media corporation. When she is not being a journalist she is writing plays and is delighted that Village Playwrights have showcased three so far: "After Carol," "The Succulents," and "Oyster Season." Merryn is originally from Sydney, Australia where she obtained a diploma in playwriting from The National Institute of Dramatic Art and a PhD from the University of New South Wales.

"Raided Premises" by Nicholas Bompart

1969: The Vietnam War rages, America goes to the moon, The Beatles release Abby Road, Charles Manson kills, Woodstock is held, and what should be a routine raid at the Stonewall Inn for police officers Seymour and Charles takes on a life of it's own when they see Jack and Nelson mingling there.

Nicholas Bompart is an actor, directer, writer, musician, poet, and instrumentalist from Forest Hills, New York. He began acting at the age of four, in the "Rising Stars" theater program in Queens, and has acted all the way into attaining a bachelor's degree in Theater Arts from Pace University. He has acted off-Broadway as singer, actor, and piano accompanist in "Love Is Love" at Theater Row Studios, "Operation Paperclip" and "Deus Ex Machina Short Circuit" at the Theater Eighty St. Marks, and as a stand out character actor in "Inspector Descending" and "Graveyard Shift" at The Secret Theater--in addition to appearing in numerous other productions. He is also an accomplished operatic Bass/Baritone, able to sing in multiple languages, and notably performed at Carnegie Hall in 2014.

"Gay Power!" by George Bistransin

It's a farce when a corrupt cop, trapped in the Stonewall during the Riot, blackmails a drag queen to make his escape.

George Bistransin learned to write plays by translating and producing the comedies of the ancient Roman playwright T. M. Plautus. Among others, he produced The Menaechmi Twins, The Braggart Soldier and The Haunted House at Boston's 1400 seat vaudeville era Strand Theater. Since joining the Village Playwrights, he has had many short plays produced including "Stop Loss," "Marriage, the Gay Way," "Entrapment," "Insider Steal," "Dueling Drag Queens," "A.P. Sexology" and "Sexual Harassment." His ten minute play "Gaiety Valentine" was in Village Playwrights 2019 celebration of Valentine's Day, Love Is Love. He lives in Dutchess County with 4 goats, 6 chickens, a ground-hog and countless ticks.

"Stonewall Shakedown" by Mark Erson

Surprises abound when a lone policeman investigates activities around the uprising.

Mark Erson is thrilled to be a part of this evening of theatre celebrating such a significant milestone for the LGBTQ+ community. His two degrees: an MA in Theatre from Villanova University and a Masters of Divinity from General Seminary, say it all about his two passions. He enjoyed nine years of participation in the Festival Fringe in Edinburgh, Scotland as actor, director, and playwright with Frantic Redhead Productions. In 2017 a collection of his short plays were performed in Wittenberg, Germany for the Reformation 500 celebration. In 2018, his play Marc in Venice won the Carlo Annoni Prize (Milan, Italy) for playwriting. He currently serves as pastor of St. John's Lutheran Church, on Christopher Street, where he leads a ministry with and for the theatre community. He and his husband/high school sweetheart, Scott are owned by their dog Brooklyn.

"Taking Cover" by William Mullin

The Stonewall riots force a couple to cope with their identity and their relationship to the gay rights movement.

William Mullin is a playwright, storyteller, and performer. He divides his time between New York City and Provincetown. He has performed stories on The Moth, Risk, and the Mosquito Story Slam, where he is a regular host. He has performed stand-up comedy all over New York City, including Caroline's, and Gotham Comedy Club. He has written for numerous performers including actor Jane Lynch. William has trained at the William Esper Studio and performed at New York's Upright Citizens Brigade, The Pit and the Royal National Theatre in London.

"Bygones" by Uni Coglioni

What happens when all is said and done from a mobster's past? "Bygones"

Uni Coglioni is proud to be a part of the Village Playwrights. His works have been produced at the Ravenswood Theater and Soho Playhouse. Uni is also the recipient of the McClinchee award for his play "Shortchanged." Other works include a screenplay "Hey Day," and a teleplay/multimedia play "Radar."coglioniproductions@gmail.com

"Gilding the Lily" by Jason Tseng

Lily and Kris, two trans people at two opposing ends of an epoch, wrestle with the weight of history, the dangerous legacy of heroes, and most importantly, how to dress for the occasion.

Jason Tseng is a queer, non-binary Chinese-American playwright based in New York City, originally hailing from the suburbs of Washington, D.C. Their plays have been presented and developed by Flux Theatre Ensemble, Judson Arts Wednesdays, Mission to dit(Mars), and Second Generation. They are a member of Mission to dit(Mars)'s Propulsion Lab, a group of Queens-based playwrights. Jason's full-length plays include Rizing (World Premier, Flux Theatre Ensemble), Like Father, Same Same, and Ghost Money. Find more at www.jasontseng.com

The Village Playwrights meet twice a month. Participation is open to all Playwrights and Screenwriters. Beginners are encouraged and helped. "This is a place to speak from the heart. This is a place to find one's voice. This is a place to take risks." For information about attending a Village Playwrights' meeting, call 614-285-2515 or e-mail villageplaywrights@gmail.com.





