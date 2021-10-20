Van Dirk Fisher - Founder of The Riant Theatre - Passes Away

Van Dirk Fisher- founder CEO/Artistic Director of The Riant Theatre/Black Experimental Theatre, The Strawberry One Act and Jocunda Theatre Festivals - passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021 of intestinal cancer.

Van single handedly ran the The Riant Theatre, read and chose all the pieces, communicated with all the playwrights and actors, directed the pieces and conducted all the talk backs while dealing with the excruciating pain of cancer and the debilitating affects of chemotherapy and infusion treatments. Ever the visionary, Van continued to make plans for the future of The Riant Theatre.

Service - In person and Virtual Abyssinian Baptist Church 132 Odell Clark Place (@138th St. between Adam Clayton Powell Blvd. and Lenox Avenue Saturday, October 23, 2021 10 AM Tributes -- 11 AM- 12 Noon Service.

For more information visit: https://abyssinian.org/